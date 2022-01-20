A House energy panel advanced a bill that would lift restrictions on nuclear power plant construction, making it the second bill to garner approval in the Legislature in as many days.
The House Energy and Manufacturing Committee on Thursday afternoon advanced House Bill 2882, referring it to the Government Organization Committee.
The bill is identical to legislation introduced in the Senate, Senate Bill 4, that the Senate Economic Development Committee advanced to the full Senate Wednesday.
The bills would repeal state code frowning upon nuclear power plant construction.
State code currently holds that the use of nuclear fuel and power “poses an undue hazard to the health, safety and welfare” of West Virginians and bans nuclear facilities unless the proponent of a facility can prove that “a functional and effective national facility, which safely, successfully and permanently disposes of radioactive wastes, has been developed.”
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, asked House Energy and Manufacturing Committee counsel Robert Akers what repealing that code as HB 2882 directs would mean for waste disposal from newly constructed nuclear plants.
“It would be stored onsite like the rest of the nuclear facilities in America,” Akers replied.
State code requires that construction of any nuclear facility must be economically feasible for ratepayers and comply with environmental laws.
The code also mandates the Public Service Commission approve construction or initiation of any nuclear power plant, nuclear factory or nuclear electric power generating plant.
Akers noted even if that code was repealed, the Public Service Commission oversight would remain to evaluate a proposed nuclear plant's economic feasibility for ratepayers in the construction and siting approval processes.
The move would place West Virginia among a growing number of states embracing nuclear as a viable energy option amid the nation’s transition away from coal, oil and natural gas to cut greenhouse gas emissions and slow climate change.
West Virginia was one of 13 states that had restrictions on the construction of new nuclear power facilities as of August, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Kentucky, Montana and Wisconsin have ended restrictions on new nuclear construction in recent years, with other states considering following suit.
The advancement of HB 2882 comes eight days after nuclear industry representatives pitched advanced nuclear energy development as a path to shoring up the state’s economic and energy future amid coal’s decline to members of the interim Government Operations and Government Organization committees.
Those presentations and an online informational session presented by climate and clean energy groups Tuesday evening focused on small modular reactors.
Small modular reactors are advanced nuclear reactors capable of up to 300 megawatts of electrical output designed to produce power, process heat and desalinate on locations not suitable for larger nuclear plants while requiring less capital investment than bigger facilities.
The technology is not yet market-ready. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved its first design for a small modular reactor in August 2020 for what Portland, Oregon-based developer NuScale Power said would be a 60-megawatt power plant.
The U.S. Department of Energy has approved cost-share awards to develop small modular reactors that can be operational by the end of the decade.
Proponents say that small modular reactors could offer communities reeling from coal plant closures a new way to produce energy using much of existing infrastructure like transmission lines and rails and roads while yielding similar tax revenues and compensation for workers.
Critics say advanced nuclear is not a clean, quick, safe or cheap option for providing electricity and that wind, solar and geothermal energy are more cost-effective options for fending off the worst potential effects of climate change.