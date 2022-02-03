The West Virginia Ethics Commission determined a municipal judge can run for county commission during a brief meeting Thursday morning.
The commission met via teleconference and adopted three advisory opinions during a 40-minute meeting.
Commissioners determined that under state law, a municipal judge is considered a municipal employee under the state Ethics Act, and that a person holding that position can run for public office as long as they do not use any city time or resources to campaign.
Ethics Commission staff attorney John Roush told commissioners there would be some restrictions on what matters the judge could consider if elected, including whether the municipality he works for gets certain funding from the county.
The commission also adopted a recommendation to allow a county commissioner to vote on a tax increment financing measure connected to a project by a corporation that has financial ties to a resort where the commissioner works as security director.
Theresa Kirk, general counsel for the Ethics Commission, advised the county commissioner could vote on the TIF request because he is not an officer or owner of the corporation that owns the resort, nor is he an investor in the corporation.
The Ethics Commission keeps confidential the details of the requests for advisory opinions. According to the Register-Herald in Beckley, Raleigh County Commissioner Greg Duckworth has worked as director of security at Glade Springs Resort in Daniels since 2016.
Commissioners on Thursday also determined there was no existing conflict of interest for a man who serves on both a county health board and on the board of directors of a hospital in that county.
Kirk said the commission only can determine if there was a conflict in the event a board member would use their position for personal gain or for gains favorable to their business, in this case a hospital. Since there was no financial windfall involved in the advisory question, there was no violation of the Ethics Act, she said.
“The commission, the Ethics Act does not generally prescribe who is eligible to serve on a public body or a subcommittee,” she said. “The commission has no authority to make this determination.”