Eyeing new nuclear authority

U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission senior health physicist Duncan White explained how West Virginia could take over nuclear regulatory authority over some radioactive materials from the commission at an interim legislative session meeting Tuesday.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

Federal and state government figures are eyeing a greater role for nuclear development and regulatory authority in West Virginia's future — from coal exits to exit signs.

The federal government sees potential for West Virginia — and much of the rest of the country — to cross over from coal to nuclear.

