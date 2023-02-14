The Senate Government Organization Committee advanced bills Tuesday dealing with firearms ballistics and locality pay for state employees.
Senate Bill 303 would require law enforcement agencies to submit ballistics data from firearms suspected of being used in criminal activity to the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, which is operated by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The Senate Government Organization Committee advanced the bill Tuesday. It now moves to the Senate floor.
The West Virginia State Police and the Charleston Police Department are the only two agencies in the state with the equipment and personnel capable of conducting the required ballistics analysis, said Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow, who oversees the ATF's operations in West Virginia from the Louisville, Kentucky, Field Division.
The Huntington Police Department is also setting up a program, Morrow said. A mobile unit is also being developed to help serve agencies in rural areas of the state, he said.
The agencies obtained grant funding for the equipment and the ATF provided free training on how to submit information to the system, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joseph Crawford said.
“The ATF is really good about assisting us,” Crawford said. “It was a national program pushed down from the federal side of it to the locals here in West Virginia.”
The ATF has analysts in Louisville, as well as in Clarksburg, Charleston and Wheeling, who compare the data, Morrow said.
The agencies can submit shell casings found at crime scenes or from test fires of handguns they recover, Morrow said. Agencies would be able to mail shell casings for analysis, making the cost to participate “a couple of rounds of ammunition and postage,” he said.
“We collect firearms evidence in the form of spent shell casings and there is a microscopic evaluation of those casings. Then there’s a digital image that’s produced. Those images are then uploaded into the NIBIN network. There's about five million evidence submissions that have gone into NIBIN, so it’s a growing database. It constantly lives,” Morrow said.
If the bill passes, the ATF would provide training to state agencies on how to submit their data, Morrow said.
“The ideal is that when a shell casing is entered into it, if a firearm fired that casing at one particular scene and is connected to another, there will be a correlation and investigators will know those two crimes are linked to each other,” Morrow said.
Morrow said West Virginia would be the fourth state to pass legislation relating to the database.
“I think it’s important to recognize the fact that you’re investigating a wider use of NIBIN across the state. It’s a really important tool that ATF uses,” Morrow said.
Crawford said the database is a valuable tool for law enforcement agencies. He recalled an instance in which bullet casings recovered after a shooting in Kanawha County helped solve a shooting in Morgantown.
“We were able to help solve their crime as well as assist Charleston PD with their crime,” Crawford said.
The program is particularly helpful in areas like West Virginia, where there is a high transient criminal population, Morrow said.
“If you have someone committing crimes in Detroit and they are arrested in your town, you can draw that connection,” Morrow said. “It’s particularly helpful with investigations that go across jurisdictions or state lines.”
The committee also advanced SB 593 to the Senate Finance Committee. The bill mandates that state agencies, including the West Virginia State Police and county boards of education, create area-based cost-of-living salary adjustment policies and report them to the Legislature, the Governor’s Office and the state Budget Office by no later than Sept 1. The policies themselves would go into effect on or before July 1, 2025, according to the bill.
Referred to as a locality adjustment policy, the measure would allow agencies to put policies in place to designate certain areas or counties that would qualify for increased pay across-the-board, according to counsel explaining the bill.
The intent of the bill is to ensure that state entities, including those with salaries set in state code, may implement increases for high-need areas, counsel said.
The policies must not prohibit other raises, such as merit, longevity or seniority increases, and must include provisions that the increase be rescinded if the employee moves out of the qualifying area.
The bill also establishes that employees would have no right to a grievance or to sue over the policies. The bill does not yet have a fiscal note attached.