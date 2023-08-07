Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Flooding response update

Pictured is the start of a presentation West Virginia Emergency Management Division Deputy Director Matthew Blackwood gave to state lawmakers Sunday indicating significant recovery obligations remain from a 2016 flood that devastated West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice declined to allot funding for a flood resiliency law the Legislature passed in March in his special session call released Sunday.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

Gov. Jim Justice’s list of 44 measures for the Legislature to consider during the special legislative session Justice abruptly called Sunday did not include something community preparedness officials and experts have been calling for: flood money.

The list Justice issued by proclamation Sunday afternoon does not include any provisions to direct funding to support legislation he signed into law in March creating a new trust fund to prioritize nature-based flood protection and prevention solutions for low-income areas with a potential allocation of $40 million.

