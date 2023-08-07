Gov. Jim Justice’s list of 44 measures for the Legislature to consider during the special legislative session Justice abruptly called Sunday did not include something community preparedness officials and experts have been calling for: flood money.
The list Justice issued by proclamation Sunday afternoon does not include any provisions to direct funding to support legislation he signed into law in March creating a new trust fund to prioritize nature-based flood protection and prevention solutions for low-income areas with a potential allocation of $40 million.
Under Senate Bill 677, the State Resiliency Office will administer the already existing Disaster Recovery Trust Fund, removed from the jurisdiction of state homeland security and emergency management officials. The fund could be granted an initial one-time $10 million allocation, with the State Resiliency Office Board able to seek $10 million replenishment annually.
But the bill, which nongovernmental public policy group Pew Charitable Trusts worked on with state lawmakers, doesn’t allocate any funding.
Justice’s proclamation came 90 minutes after the state Joint Legislative Flooding Committee, convened for a panel meeting as part of a previously scheduled interim session, got a reminder of just how costly flooding has been in West Virginia.
State officials noted in presentations before the committee that significant recovery obligations remain seven years after the June 2016 flood that left 23 people dead and temporarily displaced over 2,000 statewide.
West Virginia Emergency Management Division Deputy Director Matt Blackwood reported that $203.1 million is left to be drawn down from Federal Emergency Management Agency funding through two programs in response to the 2016 flood.
Most of that total -- $189.6 million -- is available through the agency’s Public Assistance program that provides supplemental grants to state and local governments to recover from major disasters.
Of the $189.6 million, Blackwood said the majority remaining is for state School Building Authority projects. Those include post-flood rebuilding projects in Nicholas and Kanawha counties.
Since the flood inundated their former school buildings, middle- and high-schoolers in Richwood have studied in portable classrooms amid construction woes.
Nicholas County school board members opted for funding from FEMA that allowed for school consolidation as part of the rebuild but left the district responsible for cost overruns.
After Sen. Glenn Jeffries, R-Putnam, asked for an update on school rebuilding projects, Blackwood indicated he would provide one after the meeting.
Blackwood reported $268.8 million had been spent in FEMA Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation program funding. FEMA Hazard Mitigation assistance provides funding for eligible mitigation measures that reduce disaster losses.
The Emergency Management Division’s deputy director said roughly $13.5 million remained for FEMA Hazard Mitigation drawdown for some 35 projects still unfinished, adding that approved projects may access additional funding if there is a cost overrun.
Blackwood cited moving a house to another location outside a floodplain and purchasing a property to demolish a house and convert the property into a green space in perpetuity.
In a regularly scheduled update to the state’s Hazard Mitigation Plan it recently drafted, the Emergency Management Division said the state has been struggling to finish hazard mitigation projects because of “funding being stretched in so many different directions” since the last plan update in 2018.
“In addition, projects that are complete need more money or staff to keep up with required long‐term maintenance,” the state said in its draft Hazard Mitigation Plan update.
The state noted many smaller jurisdictions don’t have the resources, staffing or funding to find and apply for grants.
The Hazard Mitigation Plan draft update noted local and regional floodplain managers are “consistently changing, making it extremely difficult” to finish projects and ensure proper code enforcement and documentation of infrastructure located in a floodplain.
“[T]his makes it difficult for the State to stay current with documented floodplain manager training hours,” the state said in the draft Hazard Mitigation Plan update.
Mathew Sanders, a senior manager with Pew Charitable Trusts focusing on community flood preparation, previously recalled some lawmaker “reticence” to structure the fund so that it would be a long-term part of the budget.
Justice’s choice not to fund the Flood Resiliency Trust Fund comes amid a state budget surplus that he’s touted frequently. Justice announced June 30 that $454 million would be left unappropriated after appropriating $1.16 billion of the fiscal year 2023 surplus.
West Virginia University assistant professor of forest hydrology Nicolas Zegre noted support for the Legislature and the governor for passing SB 677, which he said gives the state the potential to minimize risk and enhance livelihoods. Zegre previously called SB 677 “one of the most forward-thinking flood bills out there” due to its embrace of nature-based solutions and recognition of a connection between flooding and social vulnerability.
At least half of all funds spent through the Flood Resiliency Trust Fund and the Disaster Recovery Trust Fund after a disaster would have to benefit low-income areas or households.
“But without funding, little can be done to move the needle on West Virginia’s flood vulnerability,” Zegre said in an email Monday.
Steve Neddo, Kanawha County’s planning director, said SB 677 could provide funding that enhances local disaster response.
“The locals show up and, basically, we get things started, but we’re waiting for FEMA to show up with the actual funding, whether it be cash in hand or whether it be SBA [U.S. Small Business Administration] loans or whatever,” Neddo said in a previous interview.
West Virginia Environmental Council Communications Coordinator Jillian Welsh indicated support for funding SB 677 Monday.
“Flood preparedness and mitigation are crucial, especially in a state prone to flooding,” Welsh said in an email. “By allocating appropriate resources, West Virginia can enhance its ability to respond to and recover from flood events, protecting the environment and its residents' well-being.”
Participants in a Charleston flood symposium last year “expressed disappointment” in looking back on facets of the state's not yet updated 2004 flood protection plan unaddressed due to a lack of available funding, according to a Pew Charitable Trusts recap of the symposium.
Flood preparedness and response experts from academia, nongovernmental organizations, and state and local governments gathered for the symposium. Pew Charitable Trusts cohosted the two-day event. Symposium discussions were closed to the press.
West Virginia suffered over 2,100 flood and flash flood events that resulted in 39 deaths and over $464.1 million in property damage from 2004 through March 2023, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data.
More than half of West Virginia’s critical infrastructure — including fire, police and power stations — has been at risk of becoming inoperable due to flooding, according to a 2021 First Street Foundation study. West Virginia’s share of critical infrastructure at risk of being inoperable due to flooding was higher than any other state’s.