The West Virginia House of Delegates approved a bill Friday to ban gender-confirmation care for anyone younger than 18, even with parental consent.
House Bill 2007 would prohibit West Virginia doctors from providing gender-confirmation surgery or medications to anyone under the age of 18. The original bill only prohibited surgeries, but it was amended in committee to include medications and hormone treatments, said the bill’s sponsor, Delegate Geoff Foster, R-Putnam.
The House advanced the bill on third reading by a vote of 84-10, with six delegates absent, and it now moves to the Senate.
Public opposition to the bill was heavy during a hearing on Thursday, where dozens of people expressed outrage over the proposed legislation and its effect on the state’s transgender community.
There also was a lengthy debate among lawmakers Friday during the House session.
Supporters of the bill are treating transgender children in West Virginia as fodder for their political mailers, Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, said.
“Look, we all know why we’re here today. Because the Legislature doesn’t see trans kids as actual people. Just political mailers,” Fluharty said. “Why is this Legislature so obsessed with the bedroom, the exam room and any other room they can be in?”
Fluharty was outraged, first that the bill exists, but also that it contains no parental rights and that no medical professionals were consulted in its drafting. Fluharty and other opponents of the bill noted repeatedly that gender-confirmation surgery isn’t being performed on people younger than 18.
“If you actually took the time to talk to doctors, which I did from West Virginia University, they would tell you these surgeries don’t take place. It's not a thing. It’s a fictional character. If you actually took the time, but this place doesn't take time. We don’t have conversations with doctors, actually speak to children, not in committee, nothing,” Fluharty said.
Upon questioning by Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, Foster acknowledged that he did not speak to any physicians before the bill’s drafting but said he conducted research online.
“You Googled?” Pushkin asked.
Foster said he had some conversations with doctors after the bill was drafted.
“Hopefully, it wasn’t Dr. Seuss,” Pushkin chided.
While transitioning teenagers do not receive surgery, they can receive medication and treatments that are reversible, along with counseling and mental health services, said Delegate Joey Garcia, D-Marion.
“I don’t believe that this bill fixes a problem or protects anybody. The bill itself bullies a group of people who are different,” Garcia said.
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, said medical professionals acknowledge the benefits of gender-confirmation treatment, along with its focus on the mental health of the patient. The proposed bill would prevent West Virginia teenagers from receiving that care, Hansen said.
“It’s about the ability of our doctors, our medical professionals, to provide a wider range of gender-affirming care to our youth. It’s about forcing our doctors to withhold healthcare to our kids that would no longer be available if this bill passes. The reason why doctors provide this type of care is because it’s evidence-based medical care,” Hansen said.
The rate of suicide is high for transgender youth and gender-confirmation treatment is helping address that crisis, Hansen said.
“Our trans youth are attempting suicide more than 10 times as often as other kids. There’s a crisis and evidence-based health care is helping address this crisis. It’s keeping kids alive so that they can make it to adulthood and be productive members of society,” Hansen said.
The Legislature should be listed as the “cause of death” on all of the suicides that occur because of HB 2007, Fluharty said.
In supporting the bill, Delegate Rick Hillenbrand, R-Hampshire, doubled down on the belief that lawmakers should override parents and doctors on this issue.
“Calling on my experience as a Scout leader, I can’t begin to call on how many youth I know personally, that because of repeated bad decisions by their parents are being raised by their grandparents,” Hillenbrand said. “Sadly, not all parents make good decisions 100% of the time. Heck, we even acknowledge that doctors make bad calls, occasionally. Doctors are not infallible.”
Delegate Jim Butler, R-Mason, read a letter from a constituent, a mother who took her son to “one of the largest medical providers” in the state. Butler described a situation where a family was divided because doctors sided with the child and encouraged him to transition, according to the letter Butler read.
“Children who go through this process of changing, there’s no turning back. Whether it’s through surgery or hormone therapies, in some cases, there’s no turning back, at some point,” Butler said.
Delegate Geno Chiarelli, R-Monongalia, also supported the bill, saying it represents the sentiment of a majority of West Virginians who voted Republican in the last election. He cited last year’s successful abortion ban as evidence of this.
“I think this is a completely destructive behavior. Even if the surgeries aren’t happening now, it doesn’t mean they won’t be happening next year if we don’t do something,” Chiarelli said. “We have the rare opportunity to be preemptive. We can be proactive, instead of reactive. That’s the kind of conservative legislators that our citizens want. This body effectively banned abortion, and now there’s more of us than there were before. There’s a clear appetite for this kind of legislation."
Pushkin said his fellow lawmakers were using this issue for political gain.
“The purpose of legislation like this is more political than it is policy, and it’s really disgusting,” Pushkin said. “If that’s the way you want to do things, that’s fine, I understand. I just think it’s sickening. And, personally, I don't like bullies. I would encourage you to pick on people your own size.”
Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, agreed with Pushkin, saying the bill harms people in exchange for a political boost.
“Some of the people in this room have decided to use our short 60 days together to punch down on an extremely vulnerable population, our youth, rather than seek solutions to help our people thrive,” Walker said. “You all have decided this will be the perfect mailer or billboard with stock photos or actors.”