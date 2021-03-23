Hours after 10 people, including a police officer, were killed in a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, and days after a mass shooting in Atlanta left eight people dead, the West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday advanced bills and resolutions to weaken current gun safety regulations.
The measures also would make it more difficult for future legislatures to enact gun safety laws.
Committee members advanced Senate Joint Resolution 1, which calls for a referendum on amending the state constitution’s right to bear arms provision to prohibit cities and counties from enacting gun safety regulations that are stricter than state law.
National Rifle Association state director of legislative affairs Art Thomm told senators that adoption of the amendment would help prevent in West Virginia what has occurred in Virginia. Last year, after winning control of the governorship and the General Assembly, Democrats passed several gun safety measures.
“They flipped the legislature to the point ... that the mindset is that firearms are something that are not very good,” said Thomm, who was the only lobbyist to address the West Virginia committee.
“If this had been in the Virginia Constitution, I would say it would have been near impossible for them to do what they’ve done to their gun laws,” he said of the proposed amendment.
Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, said a review of gun laws recently passed in Virginia did not strike him as being particularly onerous, including laws to allow school boards to prohibit firearms on school grounds, give the State Police more time to complete background checks, and prohibit firearms on state capitol grounds.
“I’m not anti-gun. I own guns. I come from a family of hunters,” he said. “However, if these are the things we are trying to prevent, I can’t be part of it.”
However, Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, said the Virginia gun legislation also gives localities authority to limit handgun sales, something West Virginia law prohibited in 2014.
“I think this is a very good opportunity for us to stand our ground for our 2nd Amendment rights,” he said.
The wording in the resolution advanced Tuesday was toned down from the original language for the amendment, which would have prohibited the state, counties or municipalities from regulating firearms based on “ammunition capacity, caliber, modification, accessory, decibel, method of carry, or any other means.”
Currently, Article III, Section 22 of the West Virginia Constitution states: “A person has the right to keep and bear arms for the defense of self, family, home and state, and for lawful hunting and recreational use.”
If the resolution is adopted by the full Senate and House of Delegates, the referendum on amending the constitution would be on the ballot in the November 2022 general election.
Committee members did not mention the recent mass shootings, although Sen. Bob Beach, D-Monongalia, did so in a floor speech earlier in the day.
“I want us to stop and be sensitive to what happened in Boulder and what happened in Atlanta,” he told colleagues. “We’re not talking about gun rights. This is an epidemic that continues.”
Other pro-gun measures advanced in committee Tuesday include:
- A bill that would prohibit the state or localities from closing or limiting hours of operation for firearms dealers and shooting ranges during states of emergency (Senate Bill 458).
It also would prohibit using states of emergency as grounds to suspend or revoke concealed-carry permits, or to delay acceptance of applications for permits.
- A bill that would allow people who are prohibited from owning firearms because of felony convictions, domestic violence protective orders or other grounds to possess antique firearms, defined as being weapons manufactured before 1898, as well as replicas of antique firearms (SB 419).
- An originating concurrent resolution urging President Joe Biden and members of Congress to refuse to enact any federal law or laws that “would infringe on the right to keep and bear arms.”
West Virginia would be the second state to adopt such a resolution, following South Dakota.