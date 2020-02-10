For the third time, WV House to consider Intermediate appeals court after Senate approval

For the third year in a row, West Virginia senators have agreed to create an intermediate appeals court in the state and sent the bill to the House of Delegates, where it has died the last two years.
Senators on Monday approved the bill (SB 275) on an 18-14 vote. Sens. Charles Clements, R-Wetzel, and Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, joined every Democrat present in voting against the bill. Sens. Bob Beach, D-Monongalia, and Douglas Facemire, D-Braxton, were absent.
The past two years, the intermediate court bill approved by the Senate hasn't even made it out of the House Judiciary Committee, let alone stood for a vote before the full House.
“The time has come,” Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, said Monday. “The time has passed. It’s past time for this Legislature to exercise the authority conferred upon it in Article 8 of the [West Virginia] Constitution to create an intermediate court of appeals. This state needs one, and we’ve needed one for a long time.”
Trump said three separate committees since 1974 have evaluated the state’s judicial system and determined a need for an intermediate appeals court, between the county circuit courts and West Virginia Supreme Court.
Supporters of the bill said it would alleviate an overly burdened Supreme Court and allow justices to rule on bigger issues of law. They also said it would enhance the legal review process for West Virginians.
“It allows the Surpeme Court to focus on cases … constitutional issues they haven’t taken on before and really take a look at the big picture,” said Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke.
Opponents said the court isn't necessary and would be a waste of money, and that the Supreme Court’s caseload had decreased in recent years. They also said the push for the intermediate court was driven by outside interests and that the money could be better spent on things like drug courts, infrastructure and the state’s foster care system.
Senator Mike Romano, D-Harrison, called the vote on Monday déjà vu.
“Same demand for a court that’s unnecessary and unneeded,” Romano said. “We’re hearing we need one, but nobody’s been able to explain why we need one, and that’s pretty key. Sure – the age-old promise that if we create this court, businesses will come right over that mountain to establish right in West Virginia.
“It’s a bunch of bull, and we know it.”
The court would cost the state $7.6 million during fiscal year that begins on July 1, according to the fiscal notes provided to the Senate. The fiscal notes were compiled by the state Supreme Court, the West Virginia Insurance Commission, and the state’s Public Consolidated Retirement Board.
The following year, the court is projected to cost $5.3 million, and it would take about $3.8 million annually to operate the court once it’s up and running.
Right now, the state Supreme Court issues opinions for every appeal made to the court from lower courts, including circuit courts and family courts. If the intermediate appeals court is voted into existence by legislators, the state Supreme Court would decide which appeals it would consider and which it would reject.
As the name of the court suggests, the intermediate appeals court would provide a level of appeals between the county-based circuit courts and the state’s highest court, the West Virginia Supreme Court.
The current version of the bill allows for two exceptions where someone could bypass the intermediate court and go straight to the state Supreme Court: if their appeal involves a question of “fundamental public importance” and if time is a factor in a given case and therefore requires immediate consideration by the court.
The intermediate court would only hear appeals in civil cases, conservatorship and guardianship cases, family court decisions, administrative agency decisions and the Workers’ Compensation Board of Review decisions.
The creation of the intermediate court would mean the elimination of the Workers Compensation Office of Judges.
That means Workers Compensation reviews would go through the Workers Compensation Board of Review, and any appeals of the board’s decisions would be heard by judges with the intermediate court.
The intermediate court would be a two-district court, a 27-county northern district, and a 28-county southern district.
Each district would have a panel of three judges, who would serve 10-year terms on the court. The judiciary committee on Monday amended the bill to provide those judges be elected during the regular nonpartisan judicial elections during the primary election in a given election year.
Initially, the governor would appoint three judges with staggered terms, and the first election for the intermediate court would take place during the May 2022 primary.