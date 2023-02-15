Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Fort Gay water system customers in Wayne County were still under a “do not consume” advisory Wednesday evening, over 48 hours after the warning was first issued.

Fort Gay Water Works said in a statement released late Wednesday afternoon it was still waiting on results of sampling conducted Monday.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

