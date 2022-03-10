After the West Virginia Legislature’s signature foster care bill was thrown off course Wednesday night, the bill’s main provision was resurrected Thursday when the governor clarified that pay raises Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr stripped from the bill could instead be implemented within the state health agency.
Gov. Jim Justice wrote to GOP legislative leadership Thursday morning in an end-of-session budget adjustment letter clarifying that the Department of Health and Human Resources can increase salaries for social services workers through collapsing vacant positions and directing that funding toward existing employees’ wages.
Berkeley Bentley, the governor’s general counsel, explained the letter’s intent to lawmakers Thursday morning during a Senate Finance Committee meeting, saying the department’s secretary has full clearance to pay for these raises himself.
“Our letter clarifies that the agencies have the authority to make those decisions if they’ve got a large number of vacancies in their department,” he said. “They can collapse those to provide additional funds for raises where needed.”
DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said Thursday that his agency is committed to providing the full 15% base-rate salary increase that was included in the original version of House Bill 4344.
“It’s our intention to fund those increases,” Crouch said. “We’ve got to figure out exactly how to do that, but this letter gives us that ability. The governor wants these positions funded. These are critical to what we do.”
Lawmakers left Wednesday night’s Senate Finance Committee meeting unsure if the bill aiming to reform areas within the foster care system would even make it to the governor’s desk. Tarr offered the amendment removing the pay raises, public information dashboard, centralized intake system for abuse and neglect reports, and reporting procedures, from the bill. The only components that would be kept under his proposal are the Senate Health Committee’s amendments to allow the foster care ombudsman more freedom to investigate claims and expansion of services for family court proceedings.
Finance Committee members adopted amendments to Tarr’s amendment that keep the ombudsman and family court proceedings provisions. Members also adopted a provision that automatically relays abuse and neglect reports that come from medical professionals to the appropriate local child services center. Members unanimously voted to pass the amended bill.
A lead advocate for the legislation, Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, said Thursday he was glad to see the bill return in some form.
“The good news is, the bill’s still alive. The bad news is that it doesn’t have all the components that I think it needs to have. Specifically, it doesn’t have the data dashboard,” he said.
Baldwin said, if the bill clears the full Senate and returns to the House, the public information provision could be reincluded.
“I’m hopeful, since the House passed it with the data dashboard, that the House will maintain their position and still want that data dashboard in, and we can work it out in conference committee,” he said.
For the pay raises, Baldwin said he’d sleep better at night if they passed the original bill, but Crouch’s comments on Thursday will hold them accountable to increasing salaries for Child Protective Services workers, as well as Adult Protective Services workers. Combined with the proposed 5% pay raise bill for all state employees, these workers would see 20% pay hikes this year.
“I’d rather have it in the bill, but [the agency] made the commitment on the record today that they intend to provide those 15% raises just the same,” Baldwin said.
As of press time Thursday, HB 4344 was awaiting passage by the full Senate. The final day of the 2022 legislative session is Saturday.