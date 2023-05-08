HUNTINGTON — Frontier Communications’ senior vice president acknowledged the company’s “reputational challenges” and discussed the benefits of deploying fiber optic internet during a West Virginia Legislature interim committee meeting at Marshall University.
Allison Ellis, senior vice president for Frontier Communications, presented to and took questions from members of the West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Technology and Infrastructure on Sunday afternoon.
“We recognize and are very clear-eyed about the fact that, you know, we have reputational challenges in West Virginia, that people have been disappointed in us for many years,” Ellis said. “And that’s something that we have to address head-on. And what we’ve found is that when we deploy fiber, because the experience is so positive and because the price point is so attractive and because we’ve really enhanced our customer service, that we’re able to win customers over. So, we have seen ... total turnaround in our reputation in fiberized areas.”
Ellis discussed Frontier’s pricing and offerings; changes to its customer service; figures pertaining to the expansion of its fiber network; and the benefits of fiber, which she said is not susceptible to water like copper, is much more reliable than copper and leads to higher property values.
“I do know that, you know, customer service has been a challenge for us in West Virginia in the past because we have a lot of copper network there,” Ellis said. “Copper network is aging. It doesn’t do well when it rains, which it rains a lot in West Virginia, and so, you know, we have had challenges providing the level of service to customers there that we really wanted to. The good news is that fiber fixes all of those issues, and we see that based on … what we know about the performance of the network, of course, but also based on how the consumers are perceiving us.”
West Virginia is one of two states where Frontier’s services are provided almost statewide, Ellis said, noting Frontier has ongoing fiber expansion in 22 of 55 West Virginia counties, completing an average of 300,000 feet of fiber per week.
Following Ellis’ presentation, several committee members had questions or comments, with some of these pertaining to experiences with or perceptions of Frontier in West Virginia.
One committee member said the name Frontier was something he couldn’t say in public for a long time in his area, but Frontier’s reputation is beginning to change there. Another committee member said his constituents who have subscribed to it seem pleased with the fiber service based on what he is seeing on social media.
Other committee members described issues in their area. One committee member discussed the experiences of one of his constituents, who had reached out to and spoken with Frontier, but then did not have anyone show up to help him or call him back when he made more phone calls. Another committee member discussed individuals in his rural area, which does not have cell phone service, being unable to get a landline phone and being told the line is overloaded.
One member of the committee also expressed concern that prices could increase after individuals have become customers of Frontier.
“I will say that that $69.99 price point (for Fiber 1G), I mean, it’s been pretty steady for about a year,” Ellis said. “I don’t have a crystal ball. I can’t look ... two or three years down the road, but I can tell you that we want to make sure that we are providing tremendous value to consumers. So, that’s always at the forefront of our thinking process on that.”
Ellis said Frontier customers are not required to sign contracts with the company and can switch to another provider if they want to but “don’t because fiber is a much better product than anyone else is offering.”