A bill that would allow for restricting state banking contracts with financial institutions that “boycott” energy companies is headed to the full Senate.
The West Virginia Senate Finance Committee advanced Senate Bill 262 during its meeting Thursday morning, brushing aside concerns from some senators and the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia that the bill overreaches in response to private sector decisions and could be unconstitutional.
The Senate finance panel’s approval comes two days after the Energy, Industry and Mining Committee signed off on the bill and after state Treasurer Riley Moore lobbied for the legislation in front of both bodies.
“We’re just simply stating our preference in a contract of who we’d like to do business with,” Moore told the Senate Finance Committee Thursday.
“I think this is more of a personal political stance that you’re taking,” Sen. Owens Brown, D-Ohio, replied.
SB 262 would allow the state treasurer to refuse to enter into or remain in banking contracts with financial institutions that take any action “intended to penalize, inflict economic harm on, or limit commercial relations with a company” because the company engages in fossil fuel-based energy activity.
The bill would require the treasurer to post a list of restricted financial institutions on the treasurer’s website and update it annually or more often if the treasurer considers it necessary.
SB 262 would allow the treasurer to disqualify restricted financial institutions from the competitive bidding process. It would also require the treasurer to remove a restricted financial institution that “provides information demonstrating, to the Treasurer’s satisfaction, that it is not engaged in a boycott of energy companies.”
The legislation broadly defines boycotts as "refusal to deal with a company, termination of business activities with a company, or another action that is intended to penalize, inflict economic harm on, or limit commercial relations with a company" because it profits from fossil fuel energy.
Moore said the legislation would guard against banks not lending to coal companies that need capital to finance their operations.
During Tuesday’s Energy, Industry and Mining Committee meeting, Moore noted the legislation does not address financial institutions that lack policy statements on doing business with fossil fuel industries but nevertheless don’t make loans to companies in those industries.
“All we can go off is, what is the spoken policy?” Moore said.
As he did before the Energy, Industry and Mining Committee, Moore reported Thursday that he anticipates SB 262 would affect two of 30 financial institutions where the state has deposits.
Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, a member of WesBanco’s board of directors, asked Moore how much money his office has under management that the legislation could affect.
Moore replied that assets under management total roughly $18 billion, with operating funds amounting to about $8 billion.
On Monday, Moore announced the Board of Treasury Investments would no longer use a BlackRock Inc. investment fund as part of its banking transactions after the New York-based asset manager urged companies to embrace investment strategies that assess climate risk as climate change worsens. Chaired by Moore, the Board of Treasury Investments is a five-member board that manages the state’s short-term investments.
But BlackRock held coal industry investments totaling $84.3 billion as of last year, per a report from German environmental and human rights organization Urgewald and other environmental groups.
BlackRock published a letter Monday from chairman and CEO Larry Fink to CEOs of companies that BlackRock clients are invested in noting that BlackRock does not pursue divestment from oil and gas companies as a policy.
“We focus on sustainability not because we’re environmentalists, but because we are capitalists and fiduciaries to our clients,” Fink wrote.
S&P Global Ratings, a New York-based credit ratings agency, said in a May 2021 analysis of West Virginia’s credit that the state presents high environmental investment risk due to its “high penetration” of coal, oil and gas production activities and potential for policy and regulatory challenges to those industries due to decarbonization efforts and the global economy’s transition to renewable energy.
The legislation comes amid the rise of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing, an investing approach that prioritizes investments that consider the environmental and social impacts of an investment’s financial returns.
As climate change consciousness has grown in recent years, so has investor and public demand for ESG programs, prompting companies to release ESG metrics.
U.S.-based banks in the United Nations-convened, industry-led Net-Zero Banking Alliance committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 include Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo.
West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton said Tuesday that Bank of America, BlackRock, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan had denied financing to members of the trade association. Hamilton called SB 262 “insightful and progressive legislation.”
BlackRock spokesman Ed Sweeney said in an email Tuesday that BlackRock is a “strong supporter of West Virginia and its economy.”
BlackRock has invested about $1 billion in bonds issued by companies and state and local government entities based in West Virginia, Sweeney said.
BlackRock has invested another $500 million in publicly traded companies based in West Virginia, Sweeney added.
Moore has dismissed some senators’ concerns the bill would drive large banks out of West Virginia, arguing it would guard against banks not lending to coal companies that need capital to finance their operations.
The Treasurer’s Office did not respond to requests for comment.
At Thursday’s meeting, Brown called upon Eli Baumwell, policy director of the ACLU of West Virginia, to voice the individual rights-focused nonprofit’s constitutional concerns with SB 262.
Baumwell said his organization opposes the legislation, viewing it as likely violating the First Amendment by punishing boycotts he contended are protected as a form of speech by the amendment.
Moore referenced a law Texas passed last year to prohibit state agencies from contracting with companies that “boycott” fossil fuel energy companies.
That law is more expansive than SB 262, which unlike the Texas legislation, does not include pension funds in the state money not to be invested in financial institutions that decide to longer do business with fossil fuel companies.