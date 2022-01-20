The full West Virginia Senate will consider a bill that creates an insurance company intended to keep the state’s mine cleanup funds from slipping further toward insolvency.
But state lawmakers will have to figure out where to get $50 million if the bill, advanced by the Senate Finance Committee Thursday morning, is to become law as is.
Led in sponsorship by Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, Senate Bill 1 would create a private, nonstock mining mutual insurance company funded by $50 million from Department of Environmental Protection-specified funds.
The $50 million deposit would be considered a noninterest loan and would be paid back as credits as mine reclamation activities are completed.
The bill aims to protect the state’s Special Reclamation Fund from further financial strain as the coal industry declines further, resulting in a potential spike in bankruptcies that leave the fund — and state taxpayers — on the hook for coal companies’ unfulfilled mine reclamation obligations.
But Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Harold Ward said at a department budget presentation before the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday that his agency does not have the funding the legislation calls for to launch the insurance company.
“I do not have $50 million available to seed it,” Ward said.
Blair indicated the program would be similar to a mutual insurance company that the state established in 2005 as it privatized workers’ compensation in response to the formerly state-run workers’ compensation program carrying unfunded liabilities of more than $3 billion.
A state legislative audit report released in June found state lawmakers and environmental regulators risk letting the state’s mining reclamation program slip into insolvency through gaping holes in statutory and permitting oversight.
The report concluded that the DEP has failed to comply with state and federal law in its reclamation program oversight, resulting in missed opportunities to financially shore up a program that will keep requiring hundreds of millions of dollars to reclaim permit sites per federal regulations.
Five companies hold 91% of the state’s coal mining reclamation bonds, according to the report. Indemnity National Insurance Company holds 67% of the total alone at $620 million.
Blair said that if one company owning a large share of the mine reclamation bond market were to “go belly up,” it could devastate coal production in West Virginia.
“That can’t happen,” Blair said.
SB 1 would set up a provisional five-member board of directors to initially govern the company.
The board would consist of a governor-appointed chair with at least five years of experience as a CEO and mutual insurance company board member, a DEP secretary-appointed chair with at least five years of experience in coal mine reclamation and “extensive” environmental management experience, a state insurance commissioner-appointed member with five years of experience as a mutual insurance company director, and two members appointed by the House speaker and Senate president with coal mine operations, reclamation and land management experience.
The board may enter into a contract with a licensed insurer, licensed health service plan, insurance service organization, third-party administrator, insurance brokerage firm or other company to transfer management of the company.
Blair said coal companies would not be required to participate in the mining insurance company.
“This isn’t a bailout,” Blair contended. “Think of it as an insurance policy.”
Blair alluded to but did not specify “other avenues” to find the $50 million of seed money that the bill requires.
After Blair praised his work with a mutual insurance company established in 2005 to stabilize workers’ compensation and a state-created medical liability insurance company, David Rader offered to come out of retirement to aid the proposed mining mutual insurance company’s launch.
Rader stepped down as president and CEO of the medical liability insurance company, West Virginia Mutual Insurance Company, at the end of 2011.
Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, asked Rader how an initial investment of $50 million could help given potential state reclamation liability estimates that Blair cited ranging from $1 billion to $8 billion.
“If it gets to be the problem you’re talking about, then $50 million is going to be inadequate, and we’ll have to go get a federal grant or something to get this company up in the higher ranges,” Rader said. “But you’ve got to have a minimum to start with, and that’s what the $50 [million] is.”
Rader said that identifying the source of the $50 million was the committee’s responsibility.
“Where we loan it from would depend on whether it comes from the insurance commissioner or if it’s in the back of the budget off surplus,” Finance Committee Chair Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, said. “Those are most likely the options.”
Indemnity held $125 million in reclamation bonds for ERP when it ceased operations in 2020.
The Department of Environmental Protection admitted in a lawsuit it filed in March 2020 in Kanawha County Circuit Court against ERP Environmental Fund Inc., a coal mining company, that assuming responsibility for reclaiming and remediating all of ERP’s mining sites could potentially overwhelm the state’s special reclamation fund both financially and administratively.
The department reported the costs of reclaiming and remediating ERP’s sites totaled more than $230 million. ERP laid off all its employees and management as of March 2020 and ceased operations, leaving its mining sites abandoned and public health and safety threatened, according to the department’s lawsuit to appoint a special receiver to assume ERP’s responsibilities.
The audit report recommends the DEP adjust bonding rates so that reclamation costs don’t become a “greater financial liability to the state.”
The department noted in a response to the audit’s findings included in the report that only the Legislature has the statutory authority to change bonding rates.
The report notes that unlike other states, West Virginia has a mining reclamation program that doesn’t have statutory limits on the amount of reclamation surety bond coverage a surety company may issue either in individual bonds or in an aggregate amount.
The report recommended the Legislature impose maximum thresholds on the face value of reclamation bonds permitted to be underwritten by a single surety company. Such limits should include both single bond issuances plus the company’s aggregate issuances of reclamation bonds, the report suggested.
Those recommendations went unmentioned during Thursday’s meeting.
The Special Reclamation Fund that SB 1 is aimed at protecting is supported mainly by a 27.9-cent tax on every short ton of coal produced in the state.
DEP acting spokesman Terry Fletcher said the most recent report from last week indicated the fund totaled $193,651,139, adding that the total amount is constantly changing.
West Virginia Coal Association Chris Hamilton did not respond to a request for comment on the bill.
Environmentalists have condemned the bill as an unwise use of public funds to underwrite the coal industry.
“It appears to be a shell game to underwrite mining bonds for coal companies that are failing or underperforming and propping them up with taxpayer dollars,” West Virginia Environmental Council president Linda Frame said in an email.
Frame also expressed concern about what impact the program being voluntary would have on participation.
“It’s hard for me to see that as anything other than a way to lose $50 million of West Virginia’s money because given what’s happening with the coal mining industry, anyone who issues those sorts of bonds is going to have to pay out the full value of those bonds,” Sierra Club senior attorney Peter Morgan said. “And that’s going to quickly deplete the $50 million and any additional money the state might put into that.”