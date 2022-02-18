The West Virginia House Judiciary Committee on Friday afternoon signed off on a bill that would set up a state regulatory program for underground carbon dioxide storage.
The committee referred House Bill 4491 to the full House of Delegates a day after the Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee referred a nearly identical bill, Senate Bill 622, to the full Senate.
The bills would designate the state Department of Environmental Protection responsible for setting rules for developing and approving underground carbon dioxide storage facilities.
The measures would make it illegal to operate a carbon dioxide storage site without a permit to drill injection wells and sequester carbon dioxide at a specified site.
Lobbyist and TC Energy representative Ben Beakes and DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola told the Judiciary Committee the class of wells to be used under the bill are 8,000 or more feet deep, far below the water table. Mandirola added that DEP Office of Oil and Gas inspectors are required under proposed legislative rules separate from the bills be at well sites during drilling and casing.
The DEP already requested permission from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to take primary enforcement authority, or primacy, over a class of wells used to inject carbon dioxide into deep rock formations in an environmental rules package awaiting Gov. Jim Justice’s signature after its passage through the Legislature.
But DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola told the Energy, Industry and Mining Committee Thursday that the bills set regulatory “ground rules” that industry wants to have in place in addition to federally granted primacy.
Beakes, who worked on the bill with West Virginia Farm Bureau director of government affairs Dwayne O’Dell, told the Judiciary Committee that HB 4491’s framework was lifted from a similar law in place in North Dakota.
Beakes declined to answer when Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, asked during a House Energy and Manufacturing Committee meeting Tuesday whether TC Energy, a natural gas, oil and power generation company, would sequester carbon where it is generated or if pipelines would be involved.
“I appreciate the question, but I think that’s just too far down in the future to even speculate what that might look like at this point,” Beakes replied. “The reality is what’s in front of you has to be answered before any of those questions can even be contemplated.”
Beakes has reported that there is great industry interest in underground carbon storage, telling state lawmakers that TC Energy views it as a potential means of product development for the next 100 years.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and West Virginia’s other congressional delegates have championed the technology, which has been viewed as a way to keep coal in the energy mix amid the rise of renewable resource use.
But those technologies are expensive and unproven at commercial scale. Critics say they would drive up electricity costs and amount to an unnecessary bailout of uncompetitive coal-fired plants.
Under HB 4491 and SBB 622, permit applications would be accompanied by a fee to be determined by the DEP, with fees to be deposited in a carbon dioxide storage facility administrative fund. The bills hold that the agency will only issue a permit if it determines that the interests of those owning or leasing minerals won’t be adversely impacted or have been addressed in a written agreement between mineral owners, lessees and the storage operator.
The bills require the storage operator to make a “good-faith effort” to get the consent of all those who own the storage reservoir’s pore space. A pore space is a cavity or void in subsurface rock.
The storage operator must also get the written consent of persons who own at least 75% of the storage reservoir’s pore space and have at least started the process of obtaining the remaining interests through the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.
The Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is a five-member body regulating the drilling of deep wells in the state that must be chaired by a governor-appointed registered professional engineer with oil and gas industry experience and also consists of the head of the DEP, the chief of the DEP’s Office of Oil and Gas, and two other governor appointees that include one independent producer.
HB 4491 and SB 622 require the storage operator to assess migration of carbon dioxide injected for storage and that non-consenting pore space owners “are or will be justly and reasonably compensated” per DEP rules formed under the legislation.
The bills require the DEP to rule on permit applications within one year.
The DEP would propose rules for legislative approval under the legislation governing injection well construction and operation requirements and financial responsibility requirements assuring availability of funds for the life of a carbon dioxide sequestration project.
Public notice of applications for permits required under the legislation must allow at least 30 days for public comment, per both bills.
The bills also give the DEP and the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission the power to issue orders allowing for seismic studies and other steps to explore for “suitable locations” for storing carbon dioxide. The Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee amended SB 622 to require the operator to post a bond with the DEP in the case of damages caused by seismic activity studies.
The bills specify that any carbon dioxide injected and sequestered under a DEP-issued underground injection control permit will not be considered a pollutant, and that a carbon dioxide storage facility’s operation will not be considered a public nuisance.
Under both bills, the storage operator owns carbon dioxide injected into and stored in a storage reservoir until the DEP issues a certificate of completion. The operator is liable for any damage that the carbon dioxide may cause until the certificate is issued.
The DEP must wait at least 10 years to issue the certificate. After it’s issued, ownership of the stored carbon dioxide would transfer to the pore space owners. The DEP would become liable for the stored carbon dioxide at that point, defending pore space and surface owners against claims using only funds from a carbon dioxide storage facility trust fund.
Storage operators would have to pay the DEP a fee to be determined by the agency on each ton of carbon dioxide injected for storage. Fees would go into the trust fund, whose fiscal health the DEP would have to file reports on with the Joint Committee on Government and Finance every four years. The first report would be due Dec. 31, 2025.
If an operator can’t “reasonably negotiate” with a surface owner for the right to conduct a seismic study on lands owned by the surface owner, the DEP or the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission are allowed to issue an order for entry onto the lands by the operator under the bills. The operator would have to notify the owners prior to entry, pay them just and reasonable compensation and “reasonably repair” all damages.