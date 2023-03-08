A bill meant to bolster West Virginia’s flood resiliency is nearing passage in the state House of Delegates.
The House Finance Committee on Tuesday advanced Senate Bill 677, which would create a trust fund to prioritize nature-based flood protection and prevention solutions for low-income areas with a potential — but not required — $40 million allocation.
But first, without explanation, the committee stripped the bill of a provision that would require that the trust fund it would create returns properties it acquires to open space and that all future development on acquired parcels not related to floodplain restoration and enhancement is prohibited in perpetuity.
The bill is now before the House of Delegates.
Ann Ali, House of Delegates deputy chief of staff and communications director, said she was told the committee decided that issue was too important to rush in the final days of the 60-day legislative session that lasts through Saturday. The provision was pulled to thoroughly discuss at a later date, Ali said.
Led in sponsorship by Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, the bill allows the State Resiliency Office to employ additional staff as needed to carry out the duties of the office established in 2017 and responsible for protecting communities against extreme weather and other disasters.
The committee also removed a provision that at least a quarter of Community Development Block Grant disaster recovery funds received would go into the trust fund for flood resiliency plan development and implementation. That removal came via an amendment from Delegate Clay Riley, R-Harrison, who said the move would help ensure communities have enough recovery funding.
Under SB 677, the state resiliency officer would administer the Disaster Recovery Trust Fund, which would be removed from the jurisdiction of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. The fund could be granted an initial one-time $10 million allocation, with the State Resiliency Office Board able to seek $10 million replenishment annually.
At least half of all Flood Resiliency Trust Fund disbursements would have to go toward implementing nature-based solutions. At least a quarter of those disbursements would have to be used to buy residences in areas currently or projected to be subjected to significant floods, to assist residents relocating outside the floodplain, and for floodplain restoration activities on properties acquired through the fund.
SB 677 defines nature-based solutions as “sustainable planning, design, environmental management and engineering practices that weave natural features or processes into the built environment to promote flood resiliency and preserve or enhance natural hydrologic function.”
At least half of all funds spent through the Flood Resiliency Trust Fund and the Disaster Recovery Trust Fund after a disaster would have to benefit low-income areas or households.
SB 677 also addresses the state not having updated its flood protection plan since 2004.
The bill would require the resiliency officer to develop a new flood resiliency plan by June 30, 2024, with biennial updates to the plan and updates for the State Resiliency Office Board in even-numbered years. The bill was amended on the Senate floor to switch the updates from odd-numbered years.
Pew Charitable Trusts, a global nongovernmental public policy organization, worked on the legislation with the State Resiliency Office and lawmakers.
The Senate passed SB 677 in a 33-0 vote last month. The committee's changes to the bill would require Senate concurrence.
West Virginia University forest hydrology associate professor Nicolas Zegre told a legislative committee last fall that West Virginia suffered 1,683 floods from January 2007 to March 2022, including 968 since the June 2016 flood that killed 23 people and destroyed more than 5,000 homes. Zegre cited National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data.
A study released in October 2021 by the First Street Foundation, a nonprofit research group that quantifies climate risk, found more than half of West Virginia’s critical infrastructure — including fire, police and power stations — is at risk of becoming inoperable because of flooding. That was a higher share than any other state.
West Virginia’s flood problem is projected to get worse as climate change progresses, causing more frequent extreme weather events.
Zegre cited a projection from the First Street Foundation that nearly the entire state will have double-digit increases in the percentage of properties at risk of flooding by 2050, compared to 2020, including escalations of more than 40% in Doddridge, Kanawha, Mingo, Taylor and Wetzel counties.