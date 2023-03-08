Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Flood resiliency bill approval

Pictured is the West Virginia House Finance Committee during its meeting Tuesday at which it advanced legislation aimed at strengthening the state's flood resiliency. 

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

A bill meant to bolster West Virginia’s flood resiliency is nearing passage in the state House of Delegates.

The House Finance Committee on Tuesday advanced Senate Bill 677, which would create a trust fund to prioritize nature-based flood protection and prevention solutions for low-income areas with a potential — but not required — $40 million allocation. 

