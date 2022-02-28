The West Virginia House of Delegates will consider a bill designed to more properly value oil and natural gas wells for property tax assessments -- again.
The House Finance Committee advanced House Bill 4336, which would again change the methodology used for oil and gas property tax valuation after a law the Legislature passed last year, House Bill 2581, proved unpopular with both the industry and county governments.
HB 4336 would provide a more specific methodology. Like HB 2581, the bill would require the state Tax Department to develop a valuation approach for properties producing oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids based on fair market value determined by a yield capitalization model.
Also like HB 2581, HB 4336 would provide for a tax on net profit by defining net proceeds for oil and natural gas as actual gross receipts based on sales volume minus royalties and operating costs for expenses including lease-operating, lifting, compression, processing and transportation.
Approved by the Finance Committee Friday, HB 4336 includes more definitions of annual operating costs and the methodology behind the yield capitalization model to be used.
A capitalization rate is an estimate of the rate of return anticipated to come from a real estate investment property.
Under HB 2581 last year, the Legislature tasked the Tax Department with creating an emergency rule partly in response to a 2019 state Supreme Court ruling in which the court held that the Tax Department improperly imposed a cap on gas well operating expense deductions.
The Tax Department’s emergency rule broadened the definition of actual expenses, eliminating a yield capitalization model using a three-year weighted average of gross receipts and production amounts based on them and lowering the capitalization rate.
Oil and gas industry representatives and some state legislators have criticized the Tax Department’s authority under the current rule set up through HB 2581 to determine whether a return is incomplete or unreasonable as excessive. County officials have feared the rule would result in a loss of property tax revenue for local governments, and lamented the lack of projections of how the emergency rule will impact counties’ tax revenue streams.
The Legislative Rule-Making Review Committee opted not to approve the emergency rule in January, but the rule is still in effect. The state will need to have a new emergency rule in place by July 1 since the current emergency rule is on track for rejection.
HB 4336 would further specify how the Tax Department is to apply the yield capitalization model for all assessments made on or after July 1. The yield capitalization model would consist of working interest and royalty interest models. Working interest describes an oil and gas drilling investment in which an investor is responsible for part of the costs of exploration, drilling and production. Royalty interest describes ownership of some of the resource produced without including operational costs.
The Tax Department will annualize gross receipts and actual annual operating expenses before calculating the working and royalty interest models for wells that produced for less than 12 months in the first calendar year of production, or during the first calendar year of production after being closed off so that it stops producing during the previous calendar year.
HB 4336 adds a safe harbor provision for marginal well producers. Marginal well producers would have the option of filling out a detailed return or choosing a safe harbor amount to be determined by the Tax Department instead of calculating actual annual operating costs. The safe harbor amount would be considered the costs of producing oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids typical of the geographical and geological location.
A safe harbor amount is a minimum amount of tax payment offering protection from underpayment or other liability.
The bill contains a sunset clause for the new methods making them effective only until July 1, 2025, meaning the Legislature would have to extend or replace the valuation approach.
State Tax Commissioner Matthew Irby estimated that HB 2581 cost counties between $30 million and $35 million in property tax revenue.
“2020 gas prices were some of the worst ever, and so as a result, the impact of the bill was the worst it could have possibly been,” Irby said.
Irby said that 2021 gas prices have rebounded, minimizing the property tax revenue impact to come.
“I can say with some confidence that I believe that, no matter what, tax revenue to counties is going up next year for oil and gas,” Irby said. “How much of that depends very heavily on exactly how this calculation is performed and on gas prices as reported by producers and expenses as reported by producers.”
Delegate Dave Pethtel, D-Wetzel, who voted against HB 2581 last year, voiced concern with the proposed new methodology’s effect on property tax revenue in high oil and gas-producing counties.
“I believe that this bill is going to cost Wetzel [County] a lot of money,” Pethtel said. “I think it’s going to cost the larger gas-producing Marcellus shale counties like Marshall, Doddridge, Tyler, probably Ritchie, maybe possibly Monongalia. I think there’s about six counties that’s going to take the brunt of this.”
HB 2581 was originally projected to result in an initial revenue loss of $9.1 million that would mostly affect county school boards and commissions. Northern West Virginia counties were projected to suffer the largest revenue losses, with Tyler ($1,948,953), Doddridge ($1,365,260) and Marshall ($1,326,043) taking the biggest hits.
But those estimates were rescinded after the bill was reworked into its final version.
Delegate Dianna Graves, R-Kanawha, led sponsorship of last year’s HB 2581 and is lead sponsor of HB 4336. Graves called the latter bill “a compromise that everyone kind of had to agree to,” recalling negotiations with Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, and Sen. Charles Clements, R-Wetzel.
“[W]e’re limiting the impact to the counties,” Graves pledged.