A bill that would make West Virginia responsible for regulating the use of certain radioactive materials has advanced to the full House of Delegates.
With little discussion Thursday, the House Finance Committee approved House Bill 2896, which would make West Virginia an “agreement state” with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
The proposed move would give West Virginia the power to license and inspect medical, academic and industrial uses of some radioactive materials.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission would retain regulatory authority over nuclear power plants and research reactors, high-level waste handling and disposal, and large quantities of special nuclear material, a category that includes plutonium, uranium and uranium-233, a non-naturally occurring isotope of uranium.
Agreement states assume the authority to regulate other materials, like tailings from extraction of uranium or thorium from ores processed for their source material, land disposal of certain radioactive material, and most uranium and thorium ores and product from mining and milling.
The progress of HB 2896 follows a September interim legislative session meeting at which a Nuclear Regulatory Commission representative explained to lawmakers how West Virginia can take over regulation from the commission of certain uses of radioactive materials.
Duncan White, senior health physicist at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, reported to lawmakers in September that there were 166 licensees with locations of use and 622 generally licensed devices at 73 facilities requiring registration in West Virginia.
Generally licensed devices contain radioactive material used to measure or control the thickness or chemical composition of certain items. They include density and fill-level gauges, as well as exit signs.
The commission collected $1.3 million from licensees in fiscal year 2021, according to White.
House Energy and Manufacturing Committee counsel Robert Akers told the House Judiciary Committee earlier this month HB 2896 would allow West Virginia to build a low-level radioactive waste facility.
Radioactive waste would be sent to sites in Texas, Utah or Washington, Akers said.
Both the Energy and Manufacturing Committee and the Judiciary Committee previously signed off on the bill.
Akers had told the Energy and Manufacturing Committee that HB 2896 would empower West Virginia to oversee low-level waste from medical and industrial uses, such as sensors, X-rays and body scanners.
There are 39 agreement states, and two others have submitted a letter of intent to become one, according to Nuclear Regulatory Commission data.
The Atomic Energy Act of 1954 allows the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to assist states that aim to become agreement states. Kentucky became the first agreement state in 1962. All states bordering West Virginia are agreement states.
The commission would train and pay for training state inspectors to examine radioactive materials and machinery, Akers said.
HB 2896 would transfer authority to regulate radioactive materials from the Department of Health and Human Resources to the Department of Environmental Protection.
Akers said perhaps 10 DHHR employees currently work in areas covered by HB 2896 but aren’t all full-time workers. HB 2896 wouldn’t transfer any employees between departments, Akers told the committee.
A fiscal note attached to the bill estimates it would cost $1.23 million to establish the new agency and $1.1 million every year after.
The DEP doesn’t have data on the number of sites or equipment that would require inspection or oversight, so the number of needed employees could be substantially higher, according to the fiscal note.
The DEP’s lack of knowledge of how much radiation-producing equipment there is in the state means it can’t estimate how much revenue permitting and licensing would generate, according to the fiscal note, which warns the DEP doesn’t have funding to cover any cost overage from administering the program if license and permit fees don’t cover the cost.
The bill would create a Radiation Advisory Board consisting of the secretaries of the DEP, DHHR, state Department of Homeland Security or their designees, plus four governor appointees.
The governor appointees would have to be from industry and academia with training in radiology, medicine, radiation, health physics, physics, related sciences with specialization in ionizing radiation, law, management of nuclear materials, or emergency management.
The board would make recommendations to the DEP to establish and oversee radiation regulation programs and set up fee schedules for licensures and registrations required per the legislation.
As the state’s designated radiation control agency, the DEP would develop programs for evaluating and controlling hazards associated with radiation sources and maintain license files. All X-ray machines would have to be registered with the DEP.
Violators of licensing or registration provisions would be subject to a DEP-imposed civil penalty of up to $10,000 per violation, with each day a violation occurs counting as a separate offense.
HB 2896's lead sponsor is House Energy and Manufacturing Committee Chairman Bill Anderson, R-Wood.