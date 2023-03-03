The full West Virginia House of Delegates will consider a bill that would require state Public Energy Authority approval for decommissioning or deconstructing any existing coal, oil or natural gas-fueled power plant.
The House Energy and Manufacturing Committee advanced Senate Bill 609 to the full House in a 16-3 vote Thursday, a day after the Senate advanced legislation in House Bill 3308 to the governor’s desk that would require Public Service Commission approval for a public electric utility to close any electric generating plant or unit.
The Senate passed SB 609 in February.
Opponents of SB 609 have objected to that bill going further than HB 3308 by applying even to non-utility plants and looping in the Public Energy Authority, a board Gov. Jim Justice, a coal magnate, said he rebooted in 2021 in part to develop a “next generation” of coal plants.
“I wish when my favorite restaurant in Morgantown decided to close that we could have put them before some type of board and convinced them to stay open, because I miss those burritos. But we don’t do that, because this is America,” Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, said. “. . . Decisions like this are why West Virginia’s electric rates have risen faster than every surrounding state over the last 15 years.”
Hansen alluded to West Virginia still relying on coal to generate more than 90% of its electricity — far more than any other state.
West Virginia electric bills have ballooned as the state has clung to coal. State ratepayers faced a 90% climb in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage.
Energy Efficient West Virginia policy director Emmett Pepper objected to the unelected officials on the authority board potentially making business decisions in place of the owner.
“It's essentially the government commandeering a private business to require them to operate, even if its owner doesn't want to or won't make money doing so,” Pepper said of SB 609’s potential.
The bill’s proponents view it as a way to ensure coal-fired grid stability.
“What I see this as is a regulatory finding to determine whether or not this is an essential business,” Delegate Charles Sheedy Sr., R-Marshall, said.
The Energy and Manufacturing Committee amended SB 609 to clarify that only coal, oil or natural gas-fueled plants require Public Energy Authority approval to shut down, meaning the bill will require Senate concurrence before heading to the governor’s desk should the House pass it.
Voting against advancing the bill were Hansen, Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, and Delegate Elias Coop-Gonzalez, R-Randolph.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.