The full West Virginia House of Delegates will consider a bill that would require state Public Energy Authority approval for decommissioning or deconstructing any existing coal, oil or natural gas-fueled power plant.

The House Energy and Manufacturing Committee advanced Senate Bill 609 to the full House in a 16-3 vote Thursday, a day after the Senate advanced legislation in House Bill 3308 to the governor’s desk that would require Public Service Commission approval for a public electric utility to close any electric generating plant or unit.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

