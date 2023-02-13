Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The full West Virginia House of Delegates will consider a bill aimed at boosting funding for the state’s cash-strapped, understaffed gas and oil well inspection unit.

The House Finance Committee on Monday advanced House Bill 3110 to the full House.

Recommended for you