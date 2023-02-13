The full West Virginia House of Delegates will consider a bill aimed at boosting funding for the state’s cash-strapped, understaffed gas and oil well inspection unit.
The House Finance Committee on Monday advanced House Bill 3110 to the full House.
The bill would allocate 0.75% of oil and gas severance taxes and a tiered system of annual well oversight fees to benefit the Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Oil and Gas.
The Office of Oil and Gas is charged with monitoring the exploration, drilling, storage and production of natural gas and oil in West Virginia. The office is responsible for monitoring 75,000 wells statewide.
HB 3110 would impose an annual $350 fee per well for an operator’s first 400 unplugged wells that produce an average of 250,000 cubic feet of natural gas or more per day. The bill would impose an annual $75 fee per well for an operator’s first 400 unplugged wells that produce an average of between 60,000 and 250,000 cubic feet per day and $25 per well for an operator’s first 4,000 wells.
But a committee substitute version of HB 3110 approved by the House Finance Committee removed a $25 per well fee for low-producing wells yielding 10,000 to 60,000 cubic feet per day on average.
DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola said the bill would raise an estimated $1.9 million annually.
The DEP reduced the size of the Office of Oil and Gas from about 45 to 25 staff members in 2020 over a lack of funding stemming from a decrease in revenue from the one-time permit fees the office relies on for support.
Mandirola told the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee prior to its approval of HB 3110 the Office of Oil and Gas’ 10 well inspectors are dwarfed by Pennsylvania’s 66 and Ohio’s 38.
West Virginia is the nation’s fourth-largest gas producer.
Mandirola said no severance tax would be diverted from county or municipal coffers.
The DEP has planned to bring back 10 inspectors to get back to the 20 the Office of Oil and Gas had prior to the 2020 cutbacks.
West Virginia Surface Owners’ Rights Organization co-founder Dave McMahon has urged state lawmakers to support around 40 well inspectors instead of going back to the 2020 status quo.
Before the Energy and Manufacturing Committee earlier this month, McMahon cited a 2018 study of West Virginia well sites by Princeton and McGill university researchers that found active conventional wells are a significant source of methane emitted into the atmosphere.
The study estimated that each active conventional well loses roughly 9% of production. Researchers found that the emission factor used by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to project methane emissions from conventional active wells underestimates those emissions by 7.5 times.
Methane is typically released alongside other air pollutants that can cause cancer, asthma, premature birth and other devastating health outcomes.
Methane traps at least 80 times as much heat in the atmosphere as carbon dioxide over a 20-year period, accelerating climate change that is driving an increase in major floods and power outages — to which West Virginia is especially prone.
Mandirola told the House Finance Committee Monday HB 3110’s tiered fee system followed discussions with industry.