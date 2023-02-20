Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Talking about PFAS

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola addressee a PFAS protection bill before the state House Judiciary Committee Monday.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

The full West Virginia House of Delegates will consider a bill designed to lay groundwork for stronger protections against industrial chemicals linked to increased cancer incidence with a toxic legacy in the state.

The House Judiciary Committee advanced House Bill 3189 to the full House on Monday.

