The full West Virginia Senate will consider a bill that would authorize the state Division of Natural Resources to enter into third-party contracts in support of new recreational facilities at all state parks and state forests.
Critics of House Bill 4408 have said it could enable casinos, racetracks and other outsized attractions inside state parks and forests, compromising their nature-based appeal.
But Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby denied any such plans in testimony before the Senate Finance Committee Wednesday prior to the panel signing off on the bill.
HB 4408 would allow the DNR director to enter into third-party contracts to finance, construct and operate “recreational, lodging and ancillary” facilities at state forests and state parks.
State law already allows the DNR director to enter into third-party contracts for financing, building and operating recreational, lodging and ancillary facilities at Chief Logan, Beech Fork, Tomlinson Run, Stonewall Jackson Lake, Lost River and Canaan Valley Resort state parks.
James Bailey, deputy secretary and general counsel for the Department of Commerce, which houses the Division of Natural Resources, declined to weigh in at a House committee meeting last month on what activities might be inconsistent with the purpose of parks and recreation. Bailey said that, under a strict reading of existing state code, a Kings Dominion amusement park could fall under permissible outdoor recreation activities.
But Ruby told the Senate Finance Committee that state officials are not looking to put casinos or all-terrain vehicles in state parks.
“What we’re looking to do is actually add recreation,” Ruby said.
Ruby reported that revenue in West Virginia’s state park system grew 52% from 2016 to 2021, and said the state is eyeing more investments from private vendors. She recalled a $500,000 private vendor investment to add inflatables to the lake at Tygart Lake State Park that she suggested resulted increased park occupancy.
“I firmly believe that we are positioned to go further and attract bigger investments,” Ruby said.
Ruby cited equestrian parks, mountain coasters and large-scale RV parks as examples of amenities the state is looking to attract private investments in.
“Things that have a niche expertise,” Ruby said.
HB 4408’s critics argue that the state’s broad statutory definition of “recreational activities” would open up state forests and parks to recreational facilities that take away their natural appeal.
The definition is “cabins, lodges, swimming pools, golf courses, restaurants, commissaries and other revenue producing facilities in any state park or state forest.”
The West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, the West Virginia Rivers Coalition and the West Virginia Environmental Council held a virtual news conference last week at which retired Division of Natural Resources and West Virginia State Parks administrators argued HB 4408 risked compromising the state parks system.
Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser urged the Finance Committee to allow for more study of the bill.
The Rivers Coalition has cited concerns that HB 4408 could reduce the affordability of state parks and puts too much power in the hands of the DNR director.
The committee amended HB 4408 to stipulate that any contract entered into under the bill be approved by the secretaries of the Commerce, Economic Development, and Tourism departments rather than allowing the director to act unilaterally.
Another change is a provision that any vendor contracted with may not employ or contract with the individual who holds the position of director when the contract is executed for one year following the individual’s departure as director.
HB 4408 would increase the maximum term of contracts for financing, building and operating recreational facilities from 25 to 40 years, a provision Bailey contended would assure private entities investing in state facilities that they can recoup their investments.
The bill previously increased the maximum term to 50 years, but a Finance Committee amendment lowered it by 10 years.
State law requires contract extensions beyond the original 25-year term to be approved by the Joint Committee on Government and Finance. HB 4408 would do away with that requirement, which Bailey argued is unconstitutional and violates the separation-of-powers doctrine.