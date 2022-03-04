Glenville State College is now Glenville State University.
The big fanfare around the change came last week, when both chambers of the West Virginia Legislature unanimously passed a bill Feb. 22 to change a section of state law to reflect the new title. Gov. Jim Justice signed the legislation, House Bill 4264, into law a day later.
The Legislature’s passage of the bill came three days before the 150th anniversary of lawmakers founding Glenville.
It was founded as a teachers’ college called the Glenville Branch of the State Normal School, according to the West Virginia Humanities Council’s online West Virginia Encyclopedia.
Sen. Charles Clements, R-Wetzel, called Glenville State “a beacon on the hill.”
“They’re there for all of West Virginia and they’ve been an economic driver in the state of West Virginia in the central part,” Clements said.
Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, praised the school for educating many first-generation college students.
“You all just can’t imagine what a close family it is in Gilmer County, and how they all look out for each other and care for each other,” he said. He said “our small colleges are the lifeblood of our counties.”
The state Higher Education Policy Commission, which oversees four-year colleges, already granted Glenville “university status” back in December.
That’s when the Commission’s board also approved the school to start offering two master’s degrees: a Master of Arts in Education and a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction.
Offering at least one type of master’s degree, getting a multi-state college accrediting entity to approve offering that degree, and reflecting that in a mission statement are three of the Commission’s four criteria to be dubbed a “university.”
The last requirement is at least two-thirds of a school’s tenured and tenure-track faculty having a doctorate or other terminal degree. Glenville State’s proportion was 72% in December, according to the Commission.
With the change, Bluefield State College is now the only four-year public school in West Virginia still called a college.