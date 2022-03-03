West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has signed a bill that would commission a $500,000 child labor memorial in Fairmont into law.
Justice signed House Bill 3312, which commissions a memorial commemorating not only the child laborers lost in the worst industrial mine accident in American history, but the memory of all children who worked in hazardous industries across a state whose economy has relied on them.
HB 3312 directs the state Division of Labor to contribute $500,000 toward constructing the monument, which would feature an inscription remembering the explosion at the Fairmont Coal Company’s No. 6 and No. 8 mines, in nearby Monongah, on Dec. 6, 1907.
Justice signed HB 3312 into law Monday. The law is effective 90 days from passage, on May 18.
The Senate passed HB 3312 in a 33-0 vote last month. The House approved the bill in a 95-1 vote in January.
The official death toll of the 1907 explosion is 362, but the memorial would note that number doesn’t account for miners’ family members, including dozens of children, who were present in the mines that day.
“Whether due to enslavement or poverty, child labor was a grievous part of our state’s industrial history — not only in coal mining, but also in factories, salt works and other inherently hazardous professions — until it was restricted by state and federal laws in the early 20th century,” the monument is slated to read, per the law’s instructions.
The commission is to consist of the curator of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History; a member each from the House of Delegates and Senate, appointed respectively by the House speaker and Senate president; a representative appointed by the Fairmont City Council; and a representative from the West Virginia University College of Creative Arts.
The City of Fairmont is to own the monument, and any funds remaining in the commission’s control at the time of its disbandment would transfer to the city for memorial maintenance.
Ownership would revert to the Department of Arts, Culture and History if the city does not keep up maintenance of the monument and its green space.
