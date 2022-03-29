Gov. Jim Justice has signed into law a bill that will set up a private, nonstock mining mutual insurance company with $50 million in taxpayer money to provide an alternative bonding source for coal mine operators.
Justice, a coal magnate who has encountered recent financial troubles, on Monday signed Senate Bill 1, which proponents say will help guard against a potential spike in bankruptcies that leave the fund — and state taxpayers — on the hook for coal companies’ unfulfilled mine reclamation obligations.
Opponents of the new law say it will unfairly burden taxpayers while failing to address long-term issues behind potential state reclamation liabilities that could cost the state billions of dollars.
The budget bill passed provides a $50 million transfer from surplus money in the state’s general revenue fund to a fund for the mining mutual insurance company.
SB 1 says the company would start up with $50 million in funds specified by the Department of Environmental Protection. But DEP officials said throughout SB 1’s movement toward passage that the agency does not have the funding the legislation calls for to launch the insurance company.
The $50 million deposit would be considered a noninterest loan in SB 1 as passed by the House. House Energy and Manufacturing Committee counsel Robert Akers previously said the state would be paid back in reduced reclamation liabilities rather than money given that the $50 million “shall be paid back as credits as reclamation activities are accomplished.”
But champions of the bill argued that bill references to funds to be used as a “surplus note” mean that the money must be repaid.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, sponsored the bill, arguing the mining mutual insurance company will help support the coal industry amid its decline.
The new law drew criticism from some delegates for allowing the company to sell insurance bonds to mine operators outside of West Virginia, meaning West Virginia taxpayer money could be used to support mine operators in other states.
The bill’s backers said the new company would be similar to medical malpractice and workers’ compensation mutual insurance companies the state established in the 2000s.
Opponents of the bill voiced concerns the mining mutual insurance company would destabilize the private bond market, potentially making it harder rather than easier for companies to obtain bonds.
Detractors of the bill say the company will attract high-risk companies that have struggled to secure bonds elsewhere, increasing the likelihood the state would have to contribute more taxpayer money to the fund.
Much of the debate over SB 1 focused on a report released in June by the West Virginia Legislative Auditor’s Office Post Audit Division that warned state mine cleanup funds are nearing insolvency.
SB 1 does not implement any of the report’s recommendations for shoring up the state’s mine cleanup funding.
The report noted past annual reports from the state Special Reclamation Fund Advisory Council suggesting the Legislature form a panel to examine elements of state code resulting in “uncontrolled” mine reclamation liabilities.
The audit report found state lawmakers and environmental regulators risk letting West Virginia’s mining reclamation program slip into insolvency through gaping holes in statutory and permitting oversight.
The state’s current per acre coal mining reclamation bond limits may not be enough to guarantee the solvency of the state’s mining reclamation program, the report said.
Rising reclamation costs have devalued permit bonds since the current bonding limits were established by state code in 2001, the report observes, while the cost of reclamation has increased significantly.
Bonds are set between $1,000 and $5,000 per acre.
A study released by the environmental nonprofit Appalachian Voices last year estimated between 31% and 49% of West Virginia’s total reclamation liability is covered by bonds, projecting the state’s total liability could soar as high as $3.56 billion.
But the study defers to the June audit report, which offered the even more daunting estimate that bonds cover only 10% of reclamation costs in West Virginia.
The audit report notes that one company, Indemnity National Insurance Company, holds 67% of the state’s coal mining reclamation bonds alone at $620 million.
The Department of Environmental Protection admitted in a lawsuit that it filed in March 2020 in Kanawha County Circuit Court against ERP Environmental Fund Inc., a coal mining company, that assuming responsibility for reclaiming and remediating all of ERP’s mining sites could potentially overwhelm the state’s Special Reclamation Fund both financially and administratively.
The department reported that the costs of reclaiming and remediating ERP’s sites totaled more than $230 million. ERP laid off all its employees and management as of March 2020 and ceased operations, leaving its mining sites abandoned and public health and safety threatened, according to the department’s lawsuit to appoint a special receiver to assume ERP’s responsibilities.
Opponents of the bill objected to an exemption in the bill from Freedom of Information Act requests for the insurance company, which will be initially governed by a five-member board of directors consisting of political appointees.
The board will consist of a governor-appointed chairperson with at least five years of experience as a CEO and mutual insurance company board member; a DEP secretary-appointed chairperson with at least five years of experience in coal mine reclamation and “extensive” environmental management experience; a state insurance commissioner-appointed member with five years of experience as a mutual insurance company director; and two members appointed by the House speaker and Senate president with coal mine operations, reclamation and land management experience.
The board may enter into a contract with a licensed insurer, licensed health service plan, insurance service organization, third-party administrator, insurance brokerage firm or other company to transfer management of the company.
The Special Reclamation Fund that SB 1 is aimed at protecting is supported mainly by a 27.9-cent tax on every short ton of coal produced in the state.
DEP spokesman Terry Fletcher noted earlier this year that the fund totaled $193,651,139, adding that the total amount is constantly changing.
Liabilities for permits issued before July 2019 will total nearly $500 million over the next 20 years, according to an actuary for the state’s reclamation fund advisory council.
The Justice family’s financial troubles have spilled over into court repeatedly in recent months.
In September, Justice said Bluestone Resources, one of his family-controlled coal companies, had offered Credit Suisse $300 million, and half of the value of the Justices’ coal companies, to settle about $740 million in outstanding loans with the company.
The Justice family’s companies had been in talks with Credit Suisse at least since May, after the downfall of British-based Greensill Capital, which loaned the family companies $850 million in May 2018.
Forbes removed Justice from its list of billionaires last year because of his debt.