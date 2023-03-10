HB 2062 allows Class 2 electric bicycle use in West Virginia and eases restrictions on Class 3 electric bicycle use.
The new law is effective May 28, 90 days from passage.
State law previously didn’t provide for Class 2 electric bicycles, which HB 2062 defines as having a motor used exclusively to propel the bike that can’t assist when the bike reaches 20 miles per hour.
Electric bicycles have a small electric motor that helps power them.
State code did previously provide for Class 1 and Class 3 electric bicycles.
Class 1 electric bicycles have motors that assist only when the rider is pedaling and stop assisting when the bike reaches 20 mph, according to state code. Class 3 electric bicycles have motors that assist only when the rider is pedaling and that stop assisting when the bike reaches 28 mph.
HB 2062 lifts the prohibition of Class 3 electric bicycle use on non-highway or non-roadway bike paths, multiuse or single-use trails.
The bill’s lead sponsor, Delegate Heather Tully, R-Nicholas, has said HB 2062 will promote tourism.
The legislation’s stated intent is to “increase access to public lands that may otherwise be inaccessible to those with disabilities, health issues or age-related limitations.”
Tully worked to craft the bill with Joseph Overbaugh, chief operating officer of Fission Cycles LLC, a Davisville-based electric bicycle manufacturer.
