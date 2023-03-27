Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Gov. Jim Justice has signed into law a bill that aims to make it easier for state environmental regulators to fast-track projects supported by a massive influx of federal infrastructure funding.

Senate Bill 439 allows the Department of Environmental Protection to combine the design and construction elements of a project into a single contract in a design-build pilot program. Design-build projects combine design and construction services under one contracting entity.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. Reach him at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you