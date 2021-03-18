West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill Tuesday that checks the rule-making authority of county boards of health.
Senate Bill 12 requires any rule set by county boards of health to be approved by the county commission and any other appointing authority after a public comment period. For example, rules set by the Cabell County Board of Health will need approval by the Cabell County Commission and the Huntington City Council, as they both have authority to appoint members to the board of health. The appointing authorities can approve, disapprove and amend rules.
This could result in separate public health rules in the city versus the county.
Current rules will not need to be approved unless they are amended.
If there is a public health emergency, rules can go into effect immediately but still need approval within 30 days. If the governor declares a public health emergency, county boards must follow guidance set by the state health officer.
The bill is effective June 2.
Supporters of the bill say it balances public health with politics, giving more authority over policy to elected officials.
The legislation was opposed by the County Commissioners Association of West Virginia, the state association for public health officers, the American Cancer Society, the American Lung Association and the Board of Osteopathic Medicine.
Organizations like the American Lung Association fear the bill will at the very least stop remaining counties from enacting Clean Indoor Air policies, which ban smoking in public spaces.
Dr. Michael Kilkenny, health officer at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, said he didn’t think the legislation was necessary but it also wasn’t harmful to the health department’s mission.
Recent rules enacted by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department include expanding the county’s Clean Indoor Air policy to include vaping. The rule was approved following a public comment period.
Senate Bill 12 was similar to House Bill 2015, which made it to second reading on the floor before the House decided to move forward with the Senate’s version.