A delegate representing parts of Greenbrier, Monroe and Summers counties resigned from the House of Delegates earlier this month.
Former delegate Barry Bruce, R-Greenbrier, provided his resignation letter to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, Dec. 3.
In the letter dated Dec. 1, Bruce said he was facing “health-related issues which will require surgical intervention[s] and a lengthy time of recovery,” that he said will take place during the 2022 legislative session, which begins Jan. 12, 2022.
Bruce's resignation was effective Dec. 4.
“While I am saddened to leave office, I resign knowing my votes were made prayerfully and with the best interests of West Virginia and her people in mind,” Bruce wrote in the letter. “I am thankful that I heeded God's call to run for office and serve a state and region that has given so much to me.”
Bruce, 74, will have knee-replacement surgery and surgery on his back in the coming months, he said in an interview with the Gazette-Mail Monday.
The recovery time of both surgeries, combined with the demanding schedule of legislative service, were enough for Bruce to say it was time to leave the House.
“I cannot withstand the rigors of what it takes to be a delegate this coming session,” Bruce said. “I wanted my district to have representation in the upcoming session, which they would not have, and it's imperative that they do.”
Bruce said he'd been excited to ride the wave of a Republican-majority Legislature. He said he appreciated the camaraderie among the 100-member House and met so many “fine people while I was in Charleston."
Voters in Southeastern West Virginia elected Bruce to the House for the first time in 2020. Bruce earned the most votes in the four-person race for the two-member district.
Bruce represented House District 42 with Delegate Todd Longanacre, R-Greenbrier.
Gov. Jim Justice will be responsible for appointing another Republican to serve the rest of what was Bruce's term, which expires at the end of next year. State law requires Justice to make the appointment from a list of people recommended to him by a committee with representatives from all three counties in House District 42.
Bruce on Monday declined to comment on a lawsuit that Jewell Whittaker, ex-wife of Powerball lottery winner Jack Whittaker, filed against him and his brother, Robert Bruce, earlier this year.
Barry Bruce represented Jewell Whittaker in her divorce from Jack Whittaker.
She alleged Barry Bruce improperly advised spending $10 million of her money, which involved Barry Bruce encouraging a personal relationship with Robert Bruce, whom Jewell Whittaker later married.
Barry Bruce advised Jewell Whittaker before and after the marriage that he could not prepare a prenuptual agreement or a postnuptual agreement, she said in the lawsuit filed in Greenbrier Circuit Court in April.
Among Whittaker's allegations are that Barry Bruce increased his control of her financial affairs after they were in-laws, including naming himself as trustee on a trust that she never asked him to set up in the first place.
The case is set for trial in November 2022.