A group of West Virginians backed by a national social-justice coalition has called for a Department of Justice investigation into the state’s correctional facilities, where they say 100 people have died in the past decade.
Of particular concern are 13 deaths that have occurred at Southern Regional Jail, in Raleigh County, over the past year, the Rev. William Barber of the Poor People’s Campaign said last week.
Families of the victims and concerned citizens have joined the group to demand answers, Barber said. In addition to seeking a federal investigation, the group also wants answers from Gov. Jim Justice and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
The group announced a rally scheduled for March 10 at the state Capitol in Charleston.
“We’re doing this on behalf of the 13 people who have died, senselessly, this year at the Southern Regional Jail in Beckley and over 100 more who have died in West Virginia regional jails in the last decade,” Barber said. “Poverty or a prison sentence should not be a death sentence.”
According to Barber, since 1983, the number of incarcerated West Virginians has increased 235%, and the state has a rate of 731 incarcerated people per 100,000 citizens. For years, the state's regional jail system has been plagued by chronic understaffing, overcrowding, neglect and other harsh conditions.
“In the last decade, over 100 people of all races have died in our state jails. Many of them passed in the first 24 hours, or just a few days after their arrival. And families are yet to have answers,” Barber said.
The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the state Division of Corrections, declined comment, citing ongoing investigations.
State lawmakers have acknowledged a critical shortage of correctional officers and are pushing bills during the current Legislative session in hopes of improving the situation. Justice last year issued a state of emergency in the state's jails and prisons and activated the West Virginia National Guard to provide manpower.
During a media event last week, two families shared stories of loved ones who died at Southern Regional Jail.
Quantez Burks was a 37-year-old dog-breeder who owned his own home, according to his mother, Kimberly Burks. He was a father and grandfather, and had a fiancé, Latasha Williams.
Quantez Burks was arrested in February of last year on wanton endangerment and obstruction charges. When his family called later that day to post bond, they were told he was too intoxicated to appear in court and had to be taken directly to Southern Regional, Kimberly Burks said.
Williams said she talked to Quantez Burks around 9 a.m. the next day. When the family called magistrate court later that afternoon about bond, they learned he had died, she said.
Quantez Burks’ body was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office, but the family says that information was withheld from them. They only found out after they had a funeral director make the inquiry, Kimberly Burks said.
“It took them maybe a couple of weeks to finish their autopsy, but once they finished their autopsy, we were able to pick him up,” Kimberly Burks said.
Burks said that after not receiving the autopsy's findings, the family raised $5,000 to pay for a private examination, which was performed by a forensic pathologist in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
“Because they didn’t get in touch with us, we just felt like there was probably some foul play, so that’s really what made us decide to get that second autopsy,” Kimberly Burks said.
The private autopsy showed that Quantez Burks had injuries consistent with being beaten while handcuffed, Kimberly Burks said. Both of his wrists were broken, one arm was broken, his nose was broken and one leg was broken, she said.
“He also had blunt force trauma to his whole body, including his head. He also had a heart attack, which they said was probably caused because of the stress that his body was put into,” Kimberly Burks said.
Nearly a year after Quantez Burks' death, his mother says the family still hasn't received any information from the state’s investigation.
“We haven’t heard anything, to this day, of anything that the state has done. They have not acknowledged us at all, from day one,” Kimberly Burks said.
Quantez Burks was buried April 23, 2022, nearly 60 days after he died.
Alvis Shrewsbury, 45, was arrested in September 2022 on charges of driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. He was sentenced to six months at Southern Regional Jail, according to his daughter, Miranda Smith.
He died after serving just 19 days.
Not long into his sentence, Shrewsbury began telling his family about the conditions inside the jail, Smith said. In particular, Shrewsbury told his family he was being targeted by a group of inmates who would beat him and take his food.
Family members said Shrewsbury was weak from not eating and had visible injuries during video calls. Smith said the jail system was not protecting her father, despite being made aware of the situation by the family.
“We would call the facility ourselves, and speak to the nursing staff, and tell them,” Smith said.
Less than three weeks after he entered Southern Regional, Shrewsbury's family received a 3 a.m. home visit to notify them of his death, Smith said.
When the family went to pick up Shrewsbury’s belongings, they were told the items were part of an investigation into his death, Smith said.
In Shrewsbury’s case, the family was able to view the medical examiner’s report, but had concerns when it indicated no signs of a struggle, which conflicted with information they had received, Smith said.
“It said there were no signs of a struggle in there, when the inmates that were in there with him were actually removed from the pod because of the disaster in there and they didn’t want to clean it. The correctional officers didn’t want to clean that, so they just moved the inmates somewhere else and shut the pod down,” Smith said.
Like the Burks, Shrewsbury’s family elected to have a private autopsy performed. The state medical examiner's report noted gastro-intestinal bleeding and an enlarged heart and listed the cause of death as natural. The private autopsy confirmed the enlarged heart, Smith said.
The family believes Shrewsbury’s internal bleeding was caused by the beatings he claimed to have suffered at the hands of fellow inmates.
Poor People's Campaign member Pam Garrison said families are being left in the dark and stonewalled by state leaders while their loved ones suffer in substandard conditions.
“There are so many layers of bureaucracy that they’ve hid this crisis under,” Garrison said. “When they get us into the system and we become property, we don’t have any rights any more. ... We’ve had hundreds of millions of dollars come into West Virginia over the opioid crisis, and they’re answer to everything is just lock people up. Just lock them and lock them up longer, to the point where our jails are bursting at the seams.”