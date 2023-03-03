Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A group of West Virginians backed by a national social-justice coalition has called for a Department of Justice investigation into the state’s correctional facilities, where they say 100 people have died in the past decade.

Of particular concern are 13 deaths that have occurred at Southern Regional Jail, in Raleigh County, over the past year, the Rev. William Barber of the Poor People’s Campaign said last week.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV.

Tags

Recommended for you