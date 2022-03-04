Fresh off holding a public hearing that no speakers attended, the West Virginia House of Delegates Energy and Manufacturing Committee is scheduled to hold another one on a bill that it already approved.
The Energy and Manufacturing Committee will hold a public hearing Monday morning on a sweeping horizontal well drilling bill that has already been passed by the Senate and two committees in the House.
The committee will take input on the 40-page Senate Bill 694 from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday in the House Chamber. Signup for speakers will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the chamber.
The bill would set application requirements for horizontal well unit controllers seeking to combine oil and gas tracts to drill wells, expand the state body that regulates deep well drilling, and give options for compensation to owners entitled to lease an oil and gas estate.
The bill is backed by the West Virginia Royalty Owners Association and the West Virginia Farm Bureau, which have urged its passage after years of similar bills failing in the Legislature.
Much of SB 694 sets requirements for applicants seeking to unitize, or combine two or more oil and gas tracts or tract portions, to form a consolidated horizontal well unit. The Department of Environmental Protection defines a horizontal well as any well site forged through horizontal drilling that disturbs three acres or more of surface or uses more than 210,000 gallons of water in a 30-day period.
The bill requires applicants who control a horizontal well unit seeking to unitize tracts in the unit must have agreement from royalty owners of 75% or more of net acreage in the target formation proposed to be included in the horizontal well unit with respect to the royalty interest.
Energy and Manufacturing Committee Vice Chair John Kelly, R-Wood, announced the hearing hours after he presided over a hearing in the House Chamber on another oil and gas development bill that no drew no speakers.
The hearing opened, and then adjourned, at 8 a.m. was on SB 650, which would eliminate a state requirement that at least seven royalty owners must own an oil and gas interest for an operator to develop it. That bill passed by the Senate in a 29-5 vote last month is up for a vote in the full House of Delegates Saturday. The House Energy and Manufacturing Committee approved the bill Tuesday.
Proponents of SB 694 say it’s a long-awaited legislative accomplishment bringing together interest groups who have long fought over provisions to establish unitization in West Virginia, killing similar bills in the past.
But opponents of SB 694 have argued the expansive bill has been rushed.
The West Virginia Royalty Owners Association and West Virginia Farm Bureau both back the bill, praising it in part for its 75% threshold and provision of production royalties for natural gas liquids.
SB 694 originated in the Finance Committee on Feb. 21, the last day to introduce bills in the Senate. The Finance Committee advanced the bill two days later to the full Senate, which fast-tracked the bill to passage last week following a motion by Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha.
Farm Bureau director of governmental affairs Dwayne O’Dell attributed the bill’s accelerated pace to last-minute negotiations saving the bill after an initial impasse.
Regarding operator interest, applicants must have an agreement among royalty owners of 55% or more of the net acreage in a target formation proposed to be included in a shallow horizontal well unit owned, leased or operated by the operators and the applicant. For deep horizontal wells, an applicant must have agreement from royalty owners of 55% or more of the net acreage in the target formation to be included in the horizontal well unit.
The bill would also expand the number of members of the state Oil and Gas Conservation Commission from five to seven.
The Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is a five-member body regulating the drilling of deep wells that must be chaired by a governor-appointed registered professional engineer with oil and gas industry experience. It also consists of the head of the DEP, the chief of the DEP’s Office of Oil and Gas, and two other governor appointees that include one independent producer.
The two new members would be an individual with experience in the agricultural industry but not the oil and gas industry other than as a royalty recipient, and a mineral owner who has never been affiliated with an oil or gas well operator.
SB 694 would authorize the commission to issue horizontal well unit orders and require applicants seeking unitization tracts in a unit to make good-faith offers to all known and locatable royalty owners and operators.
When seeking a horizontal unit well order, applicants would have to describe the proposed unit and nature of the proposed operations, identify target formations, and map unit boundaries and acreage. The map must show the location of each permitted and active oil and gas well in the unit, as well as the name of the operator as shown by DEP records.
SB 694 would hold that a horizontal well unit must not exceed 640 acres unless the applicant shows the proposed horizontal well unit area would be drained “efficiently and economically” by a larger horizontal well unit. Under the bill, a horizontal well unit containing one or more horizontal wells would be restricted from containing more than 128 net acres controlled by nonconsenting royalty owners as of the unit application date.
For royalty owners of leased tracts who have not consented to unitization, the commission would require that unitization consideration be paid to royalty interest owners totaling 25% of a weighted average monetary bonus amount on a net mineral acre basis and a production royalty percentage of 80% of the weighted average production royalty percentage paid to other owners of leased unit tracts in the same target formation.
For oil and gas interests with no lease, owners entitled to lease an oil and gas estate could surrender the oil and gas underlying the tract to participating operators, including the applicant, proportionate to their interest in the horizontal well unit.
If not agreed upon, that total would equal the weighted average amount paid, per net mineral acre, by the applicant to the owners in third-party transactions for acquiring the oil and gas mineral estate in the same target formation underlying the horizontal well unit.
Such owners could choose to be considered for unitization, in which case their interests would be considered leased to participating operators, including the applicant, proportionate to their interest in the horizontal well unit. They could also opt to participate in a horizontal well unit as an operator.
A horizontal well unit order would expire if no such well is drilled in the unit within three years of the order.