A vote that would eliminate the number of royalty owners who must own an oil or natural gas mineral tract for an operator to negotiate with to use the property is a vote away from the governor’s desk.
The West Virginia House Energy and Manufacturing Committee on Tuesday advanced Senate Bill 650, which would eliminate a state requirement that at least seven royalty owners must own an oil and gas interest for an operator to develop it.
The committee will hold a public hearing on SB 650 Friday morning in the House Chamber. The public hearing will be held at 8 a.m., and any individual who wishes to speak may register inside the chamber starting at 7:30 a.m.
West Virginia Land and Mineral Owners Association representative and mineral appraiser Rachel Vass told the committee Tuesday that removing the seven-royalty owner requirement for oil and gas development would apply current law to “vastly more” mineral owners, including smaller owners.
The Legislature in 2018 passed House Bill 4268, which permitted oil and gas development within a mineral tract owned by seven or more royalty owners if the operator gets the consent of owners of at least three-fourths of the interest in the tract.
SB 650 would make no changes to the 2018 law other than removing the seven-royalty owner threshold.
West Virginia Royalty Owners Association President Tom Huber said in an email that his organization “strongly supports the efforts of” SB 650 in removing the seven-royalty owner threshold under current law.
The 2018 law allows nonconsenting owners to receive a proportionate share of production royalty equal to the highest royalty percentage paid to their consenting co-tenants in the same mineral property, or participate in the development and get their proportionate share of revenue after the market value of their share of production doubles the share of costs charged to their interest.
The Senate approved SB 650 in a 29-5 vote on Feb. 23.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.