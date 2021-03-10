The West Virginia House of Delegates adopted a bill Wednesday that will limit West Virginians’ ability to file claims against businesses or health care entities for injury, death, or other damages they’ve suffered because of COVID-19.
Supporters of Senate Bill 277 say the bill is pro-business and pro-health care provider and will prevent a flood of COVID-19 lawsuits, particularly by people who have suffered health issues after contracting COVID-19 at a business or health care facility.
House Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, said the bill is necessary to protect businesses and other entities as virus restrictions are lifted and more people begin to congregate in public spaces.
“We’re asking businesses to open without providing them any predictability,” Capito said. “The bill strikes what I consider to be a balance ... a fine line between bad actors and those who are really doing the best they can.”
People speaking against the bill said it had good intentions in providing protection for people acting in good faith who might make mistakes, but it provides too much protection for entities that act recklessly or without the best interests of employees, patients and customers in mind.
“I think we are looking at the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Delegate Joey Garcia, D-Marion. “The people who have lost loved ones, they’re looking for the light at the end of the tunnel. Even further, those individuals who lost loved ones because of bad actors, they are looking for another light at the end of the tunnel called justice.”
Gov. Jim Justice proposed the legislation, titled the “Creating COVID-19 Jobs Protection Act.”
If SB 277 becomes law, anyone who suffers loss, damage, physical injury or death after contracting COVID-19 when they seek medical care for issues unrelated to COVID-19 won’t have a legal recourse — even if there is evidence that a health care employee or facility acted recklessly.
The bill will allow people to bring cases if there’s evidence a person or entity acted with malice, meaning someone intended to hurt, kill, or cause other damage.
Likewise, if a person suffers any of those things after contracting COVID-19 at a business or as a result of using personal protective equipment or other items related to preventing the spread of COVID-19, that person, or their estate, could not seek damages against a business, manufacturer or person who made, sold or distributed the equipment.
The law allows for employees at health care facilities and essential businesses to file Workers’ Compensation claims if they contract COVID-19 at work and suffer damages, but they would not be allowed to file a lawsuit against their employer.
Minority Whip Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, called the bill “disgusting,” saying it would hurt the people of West Virginia by preventing them from using their Constitutional right to file a claim when they suffer losses or other damages.
“What we’re doing here is using COVID as another excuse,” Fluharty said. “We used COVID as an excuse to close the Capitol for us, now we’re using COVID as an excuse to close the courthouses use from our people.”
Under questioning from Fluharty, Capito said it was his understanding that six COVID-related lawsuits have been filed in West Virginia since March 2020.
West Virginia Association for Justice President Jonathan Mani released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying the bill had been limited to protecting businesses and entities that were operating responsibly, following COVID guidelines, and acting in good faith.
Instead, the bill protects bad businesses, too, he said.
“Instead the West Virginia Legislature caved to billion-dollar, special interests who saw the pandemic as an opportunity for an overly broad, blanket immunity bill,” he said. “The immunities extend to individuals and businesses even when the action was willful, wanton and reckless. It’s like providing immunity to a drunk driver. The driver passes out, runs a red light and kills someone, but wouldn’t be held responsible because the driver didn’t mean for it to happen.”
SB 277 will return to the Senate for senators to decide if they will accept the changes made in the House before it can go to Justice for his consideration.