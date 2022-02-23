The West Virginia House of Delegates has adopted a bill that would extend the amount of time a judge may serve on the bench after an appointment from the governor.
House Bill 4785 was introduced and adopted in the House within the span of eight days. It goes to the Senate a little more than two weeks after former West Virginia Supreme Court justice Evan Jenkins resigned from the bench.
The House adopted the bill in a 73-23 vote, with lawmakers largely voting along party lines in the GOP-supermajority House.
Delegate Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, was the only delegate to debate the bill, speaking against it.
Fleischauer read parts of the West Virginia Constitution that defined that Supreme Court justices, circuit court judges, and family court judges “shall be elected by the voters.”
“What this means is that, instead of the voters having the control, the governor, who has appointment power, will have control,” Fleischauer said. “The governor will be appointing a person for a considerable number of years. I think the spirit of the constitution says the voters should be in control, so I’m sticking with the voters.”
Fleischauer also echoed a Gazette-Mail op-ed written by Julie Archer, coordinator with West Virginia Citizens for Clean Elections, in which Archer called the bill a “judicial power grab.”
Supporters of the bill, including House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, have said it provides continuity in the courts. Hanshaw released a statement on Feb. 15 saying he is not interested in applying for the Supreme Court position but that he supports the bill.
If it becomes law, HB 4785 will allow for a person appointed by the governor to temporarily serve on the Supreme Court, or any circuit or family court judge positions, to be able to do so if there’s more than three years left in the term.
The potential law would be applicable to “any vacancy existing at the time of passage” of the bill.
Existing law requires a special election if there are more than two years left in a judicial term, and the governor’s appointee serves only until the time the election takes place.
If the bill becomes law, it would extend the amount of time a governor’s appointee could serve on the court to up to just under three years, instead of just less than two years without a special election.
Lawmakers are advancing the bill amid a vacancy on the Supreme Court.
House Government Organization Committee Chairman Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, introduced the bill on Feb. 15, a little more than a week after Jenkins resigned from the high court.
Jenkins was appointed -- and subsequently elected -- to finish the term in 2018 following the resignation of former justice Robin Davis amid impeachment proceedings against all of the elected Supreme Court justices at the time.
Since his resignation, Jenkins has spoken during legislative committee meetings on behalf of Allegheny Wood Products, supporting a bill that would get rid of legal definitions for "deliberate intent" claims for people who have suffered serious injury or death at work because of their employers' failure to correct a safety issue that they previously knew about.
Jenkins told the Gazette-Mail on Feb. 15 his representation of the company so close to his resignation from the court was a "nonissue," saying he had cleared it with the West Virginia Ethics Commission.
Feb. 15 also was the last day for delegates to introduce bills in the House for the 2022 regular legislative session, which ends March 12.
Three years accounts for one-quarter of a term on the Supreme Court, which is 12 years, and a little more than one-third of circuit court or family court judge term. Circuit judges and family court judges serve 8-year terms.
State law requires the governor to select a judicial appointment based on recommendations from the West Virginia Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission until a special election can take place to fill the vacancy for the rest of what had been a judge's term.
The commission met Monday and set a timeline to replace Jenkins on the court, but commissioners were confused about whether they were recommending people to serve on the Supreme Court until a special election in November or to complete the rest of what had been Jenkins’ term, which ends in 2024.
Berkeley Bentley, chief legal counsel for the governor, told commissioners that “it’s unclear” how long the appointed term is for, because HB 4785 is pending in the Legislature.
HB 4785 now advances to the Senate.