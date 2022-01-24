The West Virginia House of Delegates on Monday adopted a bill that clarifies when a person can be appointed to a ballot after a primary election but before a general election.
The House adopted House Bill 3303 in a vote of 83-14 with four members absent.
If it becomes law, the bill would make it so a person could not be appointed as a candidate in a general election if no one sought the office during the primary election.
The only time a person could be appointed as a candidate between a primary election and a general election is if a person who won their party’s primary election in a given race dies, withdraws from the race, or otherwise is disqualified as a candidate, House Judiciary Chair Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, said Monday.
Delegates Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, and Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, both called into question whether the bill was too broad and might impact parties that choose their candidates through conventions rather than primary elections.
“I’m worried about the unintended consequences,” Fleischauer said.
Capito said it was his interpretation that because the law referred to primary elections, party conventions were not subject to that provision of the potential law.
The bill will advance to the Senate for consideration.