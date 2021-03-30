The West Virginia House of Delegates voted Tuesday to establish an intermediate court of appeals in the Mountain State, something it had failed to do during the past five years.
By a margin of 56-44, the House adopted Senate Bill 275, which would establish a court that would hear appeals in certain cases from county circuit and family courts, as well as certain administrative appeals from the state.
Several of the 77 Republicans in the 100-member House broke ranks and voted against the bill.
The House measure differs substantially from the bill the Senate passed on Feb. 22, so senators will have to decide if they agree with the changes made to the bill.
Among those changes is shrinking the court from two districts to one, meaning there will be three judges under the House’s proposal. The Senate had proposed a total of six judges.
Supporters of the bill say it will create predictability and clarity in the law that will attract large, out-of-state businesses to invest in West Virginia. It also would alleviate issues with the the workflow of the West Virginia judicial system, they say.
They also say it would guarantee a right to appeal in every case, even if the state Supreme Court changes its current practice of issuing rulings and opinions in every appeal that comes before it.
Those who spoke against the bill said the court was meant to benefit corporations and would hurt West Virginians and the state’s small businesses.
They said the Supreme Court’s caseload isn’t cumbersome, and an intermediate court would do little to address other problems in the state, including issues with roads and broadband access, hunger and the opioid epidemic.
Lawmakers have heard differing estimations as to the cost of the court.
On March 4, House Judiciary Committee General Counsel Joey Spano said the court was estimated to cost $5.7 million a year to operate.
On Tuesday, House Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, said the House had heard the “$5 million number,” but said the court would cost $3.6 million during its first year and $2 million each year thereafter.
Under the version of SB 275 passed by the House, West Virginia’s intermediate court of appeals would have one panel of three judges. Each judge would serve 10-year terms and be paid $142,500 annually.
Gov. Jim Justice would appoint the first judges to serve starting in July 2022, when the first cases would be heard. Elections for subsequent judges would be staggered in 2024, 2026 and 2028.
Filing an appeal with the court would cost $200, and the filing fee and other fees collected by the court would go to the Ryan Brown Addiction Prevention and Recovery Fund.
The bill would allow the West Virginia Supreme Court to “pluck” cases pending in the intermediate court, especially if those cases are time sensitive.
The intermediate court would consider appeals that now go to the Supreme Court, the Workers’ Compensation Review Board or the West Virginia Insurance Commission’s Office of Judges.
The Office of Judges would be terminated, and the Workers’ Compensation Review Board would be expanded under the bill.
Seven types of cases could be appealed, but not automatically, to the intermediate court:
• Final judgments of circuit court judges in civil cases;
• Final judgments of family court judges;
• Final judgments of circuit court judges in guardianship and conservatorship matters;
• Judgments in administrative appeals, which, by law, are filed in Kanawha Circuit Court;
• Decisions by the West Virginia Health Care Authority regarding certificates of need;
• Decisions from the Office of Judges in the West Virginia Insurance Commission, before the office is terminated;
• Final orders of the Workers Compensation Board of Review issued after June 30, 2022.
Cases that would be automatically appealed to the Supreme Court, and bypass the intermediate court altogether, include criminal, juvenile, child abuse and neglect, and mental hygiene, as well as certified questions of law from circuit and federal courts.
After the intermediate court has issued a ruling in a given case, that case could then be appealed to the West Virginia Supreme Court.