The West Virginia House of Delegates on Monday adopted a bill that will require circuit judges to tack at least six months of extended supervision to the end of sentences for certain drug crimes.
Debate about House Bill 2257 lasted more than an hour Monday morning and afternoon, ending with the House adopting the bill in a 76-17 vote.
Supporters of HB 2257 say the measure will help keep drugs out of communities and improve public safety.
Opponents say it will do little to curb substance abuse and distribution and will lead to further overcrowding of the state’s incarceration facilities.
House Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, called the bill “a novel concept,” saying if lawmakers come back in five years and it didn’t work, they at least could say they tried.
“This is not a deterrent for a user or a small-time dealer,” Capito said. “This is a mechanism to keep drugs out of our communities. I keep hearing ‘Let’s do something. Let’s do something.’ This is doing something. We’ve never done anything like this before.”
If it becomes law, HB 2577 will require circuit judges to impose a sentence of between six months and 10 years of supervised release at the end of any sentence for people convicted for the second time or more of possessing, trafficking or manufacturing Schedule I or Schedule II drugs, as defined by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, in West Virginia or conspiring to do any of those things.
After a person finishes their probation, prison time, or parole, whichever is the latest, for their drug conviction, the judge would be required to tack on the additional court supervision by a probation officer. The judge could re-evaluate the court supervision after six months.
If a person violates any of the terms of their supervised release, including any technical violations, they would be subject to a 10-year prison sentence instead of the supervised release.
Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, and Delegate Joey Garcia, D-Marion, were the most outspoken against the bill.
The House Judiciary Committee last week adopted an amendment from Garcia to lower the minimum time of supervision from two years to six months, but even with those changes Garcia called the legislation “an awful bill.”
House Government Organization Committee Chairman Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, said the bill was a “tool” that would take individuals with multiple drug convictions off the street.
“They’re not likely to quit being in the business of pushing and selling drugs,” Steele said. “I would completely disagree that that’s not violent. Selling heroin and fentanyl to another person is a violent offense in my opinion.”
Pushkin during his speech referred to people in the House gallery who were at the Capitol as a part of Recovery Advocacy Day.
“I don’t think it’s going to lower the amount of overdose deaths in the state,” Pushkin said. “I don’t think it’s going to decrease the amount of fentanyl on our streets. I think it’s going to have an increase in our technical [supervised release] violations and clog up our jails and prisons and create more barriers to employment.”
HB 2257 will advance to the Senate for consideration.