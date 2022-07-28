Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Roger Hanshaw

West Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw (center), R-Clay, talks with House Clerk Steve Harrison during the House session at the West Virginia Capitol Thursday. The House adopted Gov. Jim Justice’s personal income tax reduction plan Thursday. The measure will advance to the Senate.

 WILL PRICE | West Virginia Legislative Photography

Members of the West Virginia House of Delegates determined they could stray from Gov. Jim Justice’s income tax proposal, but ultimately kept the governor’s plan intact Thursday afternoon.

The House adopted House Bill 301 in a 78-7 vote Thursday while acknowledging throughout debate that the bill may face certain death in the Senate.

