Members of the West Virginia House of Delegates determined they could stray from Gov. Jim Justice’s income tax proposal, but ultimately kept the governor’s plan intact Thursday afternoon.
The House adopted House Bill 301 in a 78-7 vote Thursday while acknowledging throughout debate that the bill may face certain death in the Senate.
Delegates rejected four amendments from House Democrats as well as an attempt to delay considering the bill for a day and a motion to send it to the House Government Organization Committee.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, allowed delegates to consider the amendments after Delegate Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, asked for a point of clarification on the Legislature’s capability to change the bill since Justice included the exact language of the bill in the proclamation calling lawmakers in for a special legislative session.
“The chair thinks there’s some limitation to the extent to which we could amend the bill, but it would generally be the germaneness rule rather than particularities stated in any given number,” Hanshaw said from the speaker’s podium.
Hanshaw on Tuesday said he felt the Legislature’s hands were fairly tied when it came to making changes to House Bill 301, but that the governor could amend the special session call if the House and Senate came to an agreement on the bill.
Lawmakers, legislative Democrats in particular, released statements last week saying they felt constrained by the governor’s specific proclamation, but there have been more attempts to amend the bill as the special session, which began Monday, has carried on.
The part of the West Virginia Constitution that deals with special legislative sessions states, “The governor may, on extraordinary occasions convene, at his own instance, the Legislature; but when so convened it shall enter upon no business except that stated in the proclamation by which it was called together.”
Regardless of the Legislature’s interpretation of that part of the state Constitution, the bill in its existing form still didn’t appear to have support in the Senate.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, isn’t supportive of the governor’s 10% personal income tax reduction, saying it doesn’t do anything to attract people or businesses to West Virginia.
Instead, Blair favors a plan that would reduce the state’s business and inventory and personal property taxes and eventually trigger a reduction in the personal income tax rate if the state meets certain economic thresholds.
The Senate’s plan hinges on the adoption of an amendment to the state constitution in November that would allow legislators to alter the business and inventory and property taxes.
Justice has expressed frustration with the Senate’s lack of interest in his plan. He also said the Senate’s plan puts too much control in Charleston, saying he’s “firmly in favor of local control.”
It was apparent throughout debate that House and Senate leaders still are engaging in some form of negotiations over the personal income tax.
The House rejected a motion from Delegate Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, that would have delayed the House’s vote on the bill by one day.
“We’ve seen this show many, many times,” Linville said. “I don’t want credit for trying. I want credit for doing, and I would very much like to make sure that we have adequate time to make sure that we, the governor, and the Senate are all on board.”
Vice Chairman of House Finance Vernon Criss, R-Wood, said the House needed to finish its work on the bill that he said was “very important to the people of the state of West Virginia.”
“I believe it is time to allow that legislative process to continue to work,” Criss said before the House rejected Linville’s motion in a 78-4 vote.
The bill that will advance to the Senate includes a total cut to the personal income tax rate of 10%.
Each tax bracket experiences a cut both in the flat dollar amount assessed on personal income as well as the actual percentage individuals and couples are taxed.
In the lowest tax bracket, for individuals and married couples making less than $10,000, the governor’s proposal decreases taxable income from 3% to 2%.
On the higher end, individuals and married couples making more than $60,000 a year would see a decrease from $2,775 plus 6.5% of their income that’s in excess of $60,000, to $2,485 plus 5.98% of their income over $60,000.
Among the Democrats’ amendments the House rejected was one that would have provided a $250 rebate check immediately for every West Virginian who filed a state tax return.
The House also rejected a motion that would have kept the current personal income tax rate of 6.5% for individuals and couples making more than $60,000 — the highest tax bracket in the state. Rowe proposed the amendment on the House floor. The House Finance Committee rejected the same amendment proposed by Rowe on Tuesday.
West Virginia’s personal income tax was last changed in 1987.
Thursday was the fourth day of the special legislative session.
The Senate will reconvene at 1 p.m. Friday. The House will reconvene at 2 p.m.