The West Virginia House of Delegates advanced a bill Wednesday that aims to feed children outside of the school building.
House Bill 3073 passed on a 85-5 vote, with delegates Tom Fast, R-Fayette, Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, Joe Jeffries, R-Putnam, Shannon Kimes, R-Wood and Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock, voting against.
The bill establishes "The West Virginia Emergency School Food Act" in state Code, and would place a number of reporting requirements on county school boards. Most significantly, the bill directs county school systems to conduct an annual countywide survey of children’s accessibility to nutritional foods on non-instructional days or when a student is remote learning.
The goal is to ensure all children have access to nutritional foods when schools are closed, or a child is home-learning.
The West Virginia Office of Child Nutrition will use this survey to determine the needs for supplemental food services in each county. Each county must submit its survey, a summary of its research activities and any findings or recommendations to the office by a certain date each year.
Each school system will also be required to collect information on the outside food sources within the county -- public, private, religious group or charity -- that will provide food to children who do not have enough to eat. The proposed bill mandates each Local School Improvement Council create a crisis management and prevention plan for feeding students at home, including during emergency situations, that would require innovative ways to deliver students food -- like during a snow day or severe summer storm.
The state Office of Child Nutrition will monitor counties during the process, and is required to share between counties information about innovative and successful program initiatives.
The bill’s lead sponsor is Delegate Evan Worrell, R-Cabell. A bipartisan group of lawmakers are signed on as co-sponsors.
Lawmakers did not debate the bill Wednesday. The bill now heads to the Senate.