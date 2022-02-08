The West Virginia House of Delegates is advancing a bill supporters say will deter people from possessing and distributing drugs, particularly fentanyl or drugs containing it.
People who work in or have gone through the state’s incarceration system said the bill will make it harder for people convicted of drug crimes to productively re-enter and contribute to society.
The debate about the Committee Substitute for House Bill 2257 lasted more than an hour during a House Judiciary Committee meeting Monday, and it ended with the committee advancing the bill to the full House for further consideration.
“We must do things like this to emphasize that what you’re dealing with is a bomb that you’re going to give to somebody. Maybe it goes up and maybe it doesn’t,” Delegate Mark Zatezelo, R-Hancock, said during the meeting. “That scares me. We’re allowing that to happen.”
The bill is a callback to a similar bill from the 2021 session.
Lawmakers pared down the 2022 version of the bill after its critics said the measure was too broad last year, but even the pared-down version wasn’t enough to redeem the bill, said Delegate Joey Garcia, D-Marion, who said HB 2257 was “an awful bill.”
He compared the process of re-entry after incarceration to the game of “Chutes and Ladders.”
“We have these ladders that people are going through re-entry, that are going through our prison system and climb up,” Garcia said. “Every so often we have these barriers, in many cases we’ve created them in the Legislature …we’re just making more and more chutes for people to go down.”
The bill is at least the second this session with an eye on fentanyl.
The House last month adopted HB 2184, which would increase penalties for people who expose “governmental representatives to fentanyl or any other harmful drug.”
If it becomes law, HB 2577 will require circuit judges to impose a sentence of up to 10 years of supervised release at the end of any sentence for people convicted for the second time or more of possessing, trafficking or manufacturing Schedule I or Schedule II drugs, as defined by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, in West Virginia or conspiring to do any of those things.
The Drug Enforcement Administration classifies drugs on a tiered “schedule” system based on their medical use and potential for addiction. The higher the schedule number, the less likely a substance is to be addictive.
Schedule I drugs are those that have no known medical use but a high potential for abuse. Heroin, LSD and ecstasy are among Schedule I drugs. Fentanyl is a Schedule II drug.
Between 2019 and 2020, the number of fatal overdoses involving fentanyl increased 85%, from 518 to 955, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Resources, according to a previous Gazette-Mail report. Fentanyl was found in 75% of all overdoses in the state over that same.
After a person finishes their probation, prison time, or parole, whichever is the latest, for their drug conviction, the judge would be required to tack on the additional court supervision by a probation officer. The judge could re-evaluate the court supervision after six months.
If a person violates any of the terms of their supervised release, they would be subject to a 10-year prison sentence instead of the supervised release.
Beverly Sharpe, director of re-entry initiatives with the West Virginia Council of Churches, addressed the committee.
Sharpe, who worked for 30 years for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, said incarcerating more people will not solve substance abuse issues in the state. Instead, she said, getting people into treatment and helping them get better access to housing, jobs, and means of identification and transportation have been shown to be the best ways to alleviate substance abuse issues.
“You can never incarcerate the addiction out of somebody,” she said. “That does not work. What does work is getting that person into intensive treatment.”
Kenny Matthews, with the West Virginia Recovery Advocacy Project, also testified before the committee. Matthews, a residential supervisor for Prestera Center, previously served prison time in West Virginia on drug charges.
He said it’s harder for people on probation or parole to get a job and housing because of their limited legal mobility, and because employers and landlords tend to not accept convicted felons onto their premises.
“For myself, personally, [this bill] would probably have been pretty detrimental to my re-entry, my personal growth,” Matthews said.
The Committee Substitute for House Bill 2257 had not been reported to the full House of Delegates as of Tuesday.