The West Virginia House of Delegates has again passed a bill that would permit entities to provide workers’ compensation benefits for first responders with post-traumatic stress disorder.
House Bill 3107 permits agencies like fire, police or emergency services departments to offer workers’ compensation benefits for PTSD to their first responders. The diagnosis must be a result of the job.
Currently, benefits are only provided for PTSD if the diagnosis is connected to a physical injury.
The bill passed the House on Thursday with no debate. A similar bill passed the House last year but died in the Senate Finance Committee. Proponents of the bill hope the change to make it permissible, but not mandatory, will get the bill through the Senate this year.
A similar bill was also introduced in the Senate this year, possibly signaling more support for the legislation.
Due to the high pressure and often traumatic experiences, first responders are at higher risk of suicide.
In a study published in the Journal of Emergency Medical Services, researchers found that EMS workers in the United States were about 10 times more likely to have suicidal ideations and/or attempt suicide compared to the CDC national average. Firefighters are also at higher risk for suicide, with one nationwide study finding 46% of firefighters had suicidal ideations.