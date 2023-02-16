A bill approved Thursday by the West Virginia House of Delegates would make it possible for more privately educated students to participate in public school activities.
The House voted 72-23, with five delegates absent, to approve House Bill 2820, which would allow all students receiving the HOPE Scholarship to take part in public school sports and extracurricular activities.
In addition to all Hope Scholarship recipients, HB 2820 would also allow students in microschools and learning pods to participate in public-school athletics and other extracurricular activities. State law currently allows for homeschool students to participate in those activities.
State law does not allow private school students to participate in sports or extracurricular activities, but HB 2820 would change that -- at least for those who receive the HOPE Scholarship.
Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, said he initially supported the bill, but believes it could create legal problems. He urged the House to take time to rewrite it.
“If a child is in private school and they are not a HOPE Scholarship participant, the same rules do not apply. And so now it brings into question constitutionality, creating unequal treatment. Because if you have two students in a private school, one would be eligible to do this under this legislation, but the student sitting right next to him would not be able to,” Hornbuckle said.
Private-school students are not currently eligible for the HOPE Scholarship, but the House Finance Committee is considering a bill to change that. HB 2619 would allow students in any non-public educational setting to be receive the funds.
According to HB 2820, students in a private school would not be able to play on a public school team if the sport is offered at their school. Private-school students would also be subject to the same transfer protocols and Secondary School Activities Commission waiver application process as other students.
In order to be eligible, students would be required to demonstrate satisfactory evidence of scholastic progress and be enrolled in at least one virtual class per semester, Delegate Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, said. Students must also agree to abide by the disciplinary rules of SSAC and the board of education in the county in which they live.
Students must also follow SSAC rules on things such as parental consent, physical examinations and vaccinations applicable to all high school athletes, Ellington said.
Under the proposed legislation, students could only participate in interscholastic athletics and other extracurricular activities at the public school serving the attendance zone in which the student lives.
Delegate Adam Vance, R-Wyoming, was concerned about the difference in grading scales between homeschool and public school, and the requirement that student-athletes maintain a 2.0 grade-point average.
“My question is you can have a kid who is working his tail off in public school to maintain a 2.0 and a kid from homeschool can come and take his place on the team without having the same eligibility requirement,” Vance said.
“That’s already in code. This doesn’t change that,” Ellington said.
Delegate Elliott Pritt, D-Fayette, spoke against the bill, saying it harms the state’s public schools.
“This is another bill that siphons funds away from public schools. It’s just another chisel away at the edifice of public education,” Pritt said.
Delegate Dave Foggin, R-Wood, spoke in support of the bill, saying it creates opportunities for students.
“You’ll hear people speak against this bill, based on the fact that the parents might be cheating, or trying to get an athlete at a certain school, to do a certain thing for that school. People do cheat. Coaches cheat, parents cheat. Kids go to school where they want to pretty much anyway already,” Foggin said.
“This is allowing a kid, just like a homeschool kid, to go and play sports where they live on the team where they would play already. So really the only person that would be getting cheated would be the student you don’t allow to play a sport,” Foggin continued.
Speaking against the bill, Delegate Dana Farrell, R-Kanawha, said the legislation is well-intended, but may cause public-school students to lose out to students coming from non-public schools.
“I spent 30 years of my life in public schools teaching and coaching. As I pointed out in committee, during that time, I had to make cuts. I had to cut kids. I had to make decisions on who was going to start and who was going to sit on the bench. It’s never easy,” Farrell said.
Farrell also said he worried the bill could cause public schools to lose students and, therefore, funding. On top of that, they still have to accommodate students who want to come back only to participate in sports and extracurricular activities.
“I want my cake, and I want to eat it too,” Farrell said.
The bill’s lead sponsor, Delegate Kathie Hess Crouse, R-Putnam, said of the 40,000 student-athletes in the state, 164 are homeschooled. The bill would, at most, double the number of students from non-public settings who participate, she said.
“All it is doing is allowing kids to play,” she said.
Crouse said the financial impact on the public school system would be minimal.
“They get all county funding and federal funding. So any school levies, excess levies, still go to the school system, which us HOPE Scholarship parents and homeschool parents, private-school parents, still pay. So they are not losing any of that money,” Crouse said.