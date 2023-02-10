Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

John Hardy

Delegate John Hardy, R-Berkeley, speaks in favor of a bill that would help fund a battery manufacturing plant proposed for Weirton. The House advanced the bill to the Senate during a floor session on Friday.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

After two hours of debate on Friday, the West Virginia House of Delegates approved a bill to provide economic incentives to a company planning to build a battery manufacturing plant in Weirton.

House Bill 2882 appropriates $115 million in surplus funds from the general revenue budget to the West Virginia Department of Economic Development. The legislation, which passed 69-25, now advances to the Senate.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

