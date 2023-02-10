After two hours of debate on Friday, the West Virginia House of Delegates approved a bill to provide economic incentives to a company planning to build a battery manufacturing plant in Weirton.
House Bill 2882 appropriates $115 million in surplus funds from the general revenue budget to the West Virginia Department of Economic Development. The legislation, which passed 69-25, now advances to the Senate.
The legislation includes a directive to put $105 million in the Economic Development Project Fund, with the remaining $10 million to be put in the Broadband Development Fund. While it isn’t specified in the bill, lawmakers said $105 million will help fund Form Energy’s battery manufacturing plant at the former Weirton Steel site in Hancock County.
Speaking in favor of the bill, Delegate John Hardy, R-Berkeley, said the legislation is part of an aggressive strategy to bring businesses into the state’s borders.
“This is the way things work. If you’re going to be involved in new economic development in your state, you’d better have someone out there hustling for you, and you’d better be willing to be able to get involved in actively bringing those companies to your state,” Hardy said.
The company announced in December plans to build its first iron-air battery manufacturing plant, saying its batteries can store 100 hours of electricity, sourced from renewables, at rates comparable to conventional power plants. The Weirton location is already listed on the company’s website.
Opponents of the bill questioned the company’s credentials, arguing that, while it has “star power,” due to its association with investor Bill Gates, Form Energy is an untested startup and the technology used in their batteries is not well-understood.
In one exchange, Delegate Todd Kirby, R-Raleigh, questioned Hardy about the company’s batteries.
“Can you give this body and the people who are watching, the people whose tax dollars are about to go to this, can you just give us a brief explanation of the technology that we’re betting on?” Kirby asked.
“Sir, it’s not my job to explain the technology to you. My job, what I’m doing here today, is to talk about the supplemental appropriation that we’re making to economic development for this project. Now, if you think I, as a part time legislator who is a contractor in my full-time life, can explain to you every detail in an iron-rust battery process, I can’t do that. There may be someone in this House who can do that, but it’s not me,” Hardy said.
According to the company’s website, Form Energy’s individual battery module is about the size of a side-by-side washer/dryer set and contains a stack of approximately 50 1-meter-tall cells. The cells include iron and air electrodes, the parts of the battery that enable the electrochemical reactions to store and discharge electricity, according to the website. Each of these cells are filled with water-based, non-flammable electrolyte, like the electrolyte used in AA batteries.
According to the website, these battery modules are grouped together in environmentally protected enclosures. Hundreds of these enclosures are grouped together in modular megawatt-scale power blocks. Depending on the system size, tens to hundreds of these power blocks will be connected to the electricity grid, the website states.
During the debate, some, including Delegate Henry Dillon, R-Wayne, took issue with the “green” nature of the company, arguing that Form Energy has vowed to put traditional plants out of business. Dillon said he also believes the requirements for the company are set too low in the deal the state made.
“In order to reap the benefits of this deal, all they have to hit, as far as a threshold, is 0.35% of the total production capacity of one coal plant. We’re talking about this like it’s going to revolutionize the grid, and all these coal plants are going to be feeding power into it all day long,” Dillon said.
Another appropriation of $110 million will be needed later to complete the $215 million proposed incentive package put together by the state, which does not include $75 million that has already been allocated to the project by the West Virginia Economic Development Authority.
As part of the incentive package, the state will retain ownership of the land and the facilities and the company is required to create 750 jobs with salaries of $63,000 or more in five years, lawmakers said.
Under the agreement, the state will dole out the incentives in phases, will collect $30 million in rent from the company, and has the option to withhold transferring the facilities to the company if it has not met the requirements, lawmakers said.
Proponents of the bill argue that these added measures put the state in a better position than with previous deals. Delegate Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, said the state was well-protected under the agreement.
“I would caution folks who haven’t read it, not to argue something or put things out in the media and try to say that we’re harming coal, or this, that or the other, or that we’re not protected,” Linville said. “If they don’t perform, they don’t get the money, they don’t get the asset. We keep it,” Linville said. “I just can’t believe that we’re sitting here making these arguments and trying to claim that this company, this company, is the one that’s going to try to harm West Virginia.”