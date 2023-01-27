Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Steve Westfall

Delegate Steve Westfall, R-Jackson, discusses a bill he sponsored to exempt life insurance payouts from bankruptcy. The bill was approved Friday in the House of Delegates and advanced to the Senate.

 Perry Bennett | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia House of Delegates on Friday advanced a bill to exempt life insurance payouts from being taken during bankruptcy proceedings.

House Bill 2221 advanced on a 78-12 vote, with 10 delegates absent. It now goes to the Senate.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

