tully

Delegate Heather Tully, R-Nicholas, speaks during a floor session in the House of Delegates chamber against Senate Bill 51, which would require county boards of education considering closing or consolidating schools to produce a written impact statement before the final decision is made. The bill passed in the House with a vote of 84-13 and now goes to Gov. Jim Justice for consideration. 

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

County boards of education would be required to complete a written impact statement when closing or consolidating schools under a bill approved Wednesday by the West Virginia House of Delegates.

The House approved Senate Bill 51 by a vote of 84-13 with three delegates absent. The bill now goes to Gov. Jim Justice for consideration.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

