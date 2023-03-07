County boards of education would be required to complete a written impact statement when closing or consolidating schools under a bill approved Wednesday by the West Virginia House of Delegates.
The House approved Senate Bill 51 by a vote of 84-13 with three delegates absent. The bill now goes to Gov. Jim Justice for consideration.
The bill would require county boards of education considering closure or consolidation to produce a written impact statement before the final decision is made, said House Education Chairman Joe Ellington, R-Mercer. The legislation would not apply to instances in which a school construction bond has already been approved by voters.
The written statement must include the impact on students, including transportation time and student enrollment, as well as the financial impact to the county and the school system. The report must also include the impact on personnel and the community.
According to the bill, county boards would have to give the report “significant weight” when making the decision to close or consolidate.
In an exchange with Ellington during debate on the House floor, Delegate Heather Tully, R-Nicholas, expressed several concerns about the bill.
“Isn’t it likely that the local board of education might be required to hire a consultant, possibly an economist, to evaluate the impact of consolidation or a closure on a community or community businesses with this bill?” Tully asked.
“They may have to,” Ellington said.
“Isn’t that an unfunded mandate that we’re sending out of this Legislature?” Tully asked.
“Possibly, just like many that we already do,” Ellington said.
“Isn’t that taking valuable education dollars away from students rather than putting the dollars toward their education?" Tully asked.
“I guess it depends on the benefit of the impact statement,” Ellington said.
Delegate Dana Ferrell, R-Kanawha, also expressed concern about potential cost to local school systems.
“In order for them to perform what this bill is asking them to do, the school systems would have to hire somebody who has expertise in that field to do an economic impact study,” Farrell said. “I have concerns that it’s flawed. It’s requiring these counties and school systems to do something that they’re not equipped to do, and yet there’s no fiscal note for the economic impact.”
Speaking against the bill, Tully said many of the concerns in the legislation are already addressed in the policies of the West Virginia Board of Education and the state Department of Education.
“The only data point that’s added in this bill is the community impact statement, which sounds benign on its face,” Tully said.
However, the required impact statement would pit communities against each other, Tully said.
“School consolidations are never easy for any of the parties involved. However, sometimes they are necessary to provide students with adequate educational facilities and the curriculum offerings that they deserve,” Tully said.
Nicholas County lost three of its four secondary schools in the 2016 flood, Tully said. Consolidation was a “logical, fiscal and operational” proposal in light of the situation, but it still divided the county, to the point that the superintendent received threats, she said.
“What ensued was a contentious litigious battle after the superintendent proposed consolidation,” she said. “No good can come from this bill . . . The community impact statement really would just add fuel to the fire like we had in Nicholas County.
Speaking in favor of the bill, Delegate Caleb Hanna, R-Nicholas, disagreed with Tully, saying the bill would provide a voice to smaller communities.
“We don’t have any rulemaking or review authority over the Department, so why not put these things in code?” Hanna asked. “Why do we not think that small communities matter as much as our bigger communities in West Virginia? We’re the backbone of this state, small communities. For the sake of our small schools in this state, just pass this bill.”