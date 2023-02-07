Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Heather Tully
Delegate Heather Tully, R-Nicholas, answers questions about House Bill 2789 during Tuesday’s West Virginia House of Delegates floor session. The proposed bill would remove the requirement for birthing centers to obtain a certificate of need to set up their practice.

 Perry Bennett | WV Legislative Photography

Under a bill headed to the state Senate, birthing centers in West Virginia no longer would require a certificate of need. The House of Delegates approved HB 2789 on the third reading by a 73-26 vote with one delegate absent.

Similar to hospitals and other health care providers, birthing centers now must obtain a certificate of need from the West Virginia Health Care Authority. They operate and are licensed with the oversight of the Office of Health Facilities.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV.

