In another Saturday session stacked with important legislation, the West Virginia House of Delegates approved bills relating to public employee insurance, the state budget and a pay increase for public employees.
After nearly four hours of debate, the House voted 69-27, with four delegates absent, to approve an amended version of Senate Bill 268, addressing concerns in the Public Employee Insurance Agency.
PEIA faces a $154 million shortfall in 2024, which would grow to a $424 million annual shortfall by 2027, Delegate Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell, said in remarks on the house floor.
Prior to the legislative session, Wheeling Hospital announced it would no longer accept PEIA coverage after July 1 due to poor reimbursement rates, leading to concern that other hospitals would follow suit.
SB 268 would set the reimbursement rate for hospitals at 110% of the Medicare rate and return the plan to an 80-20 employer-employee cost-share percentage, saving the $77 million to put toward the $154 million bill for 2024, with the remainder coming from the state, Rohrbach said.
“Twelve years of inattention to the important benefit plan of the citizens of West Virginia is unacceptable but it happened,” Rohrbach said.
The bill won’t solve all of the agency’s problems, Rohrbach said. The total PEIA deficit, including all funds, is projected to be $1.15 billion by 2027, he said.
While SB 268 would reduce that to $600 million, Rohrbach said, the Legislature will still need to provide ”very significant funding going forward.”
SB 268 would result in a 24.7% increase in premiums for plan members, Rohrbach said.
Additionally, spouses of public employees who have their own insurance options through an employer would have to accept that coverage or to buy into PEIA at the actuarial cost of the plan, which would be about $147, according to testimony in the House Finance Committee.
“If you have a working spouse that has employer-sponsored insurance, they need to take it, or they have to add an additional premium,” Rohrbach said.
The bill also calls for an independent, long-term actuarial study of the financial solvency of the plan, which would include options regarding continued non-state employee participation in the plan, collapsing salary levels, and any other cost-saving measures, according to the bill.
“We’re not getting out of this without paying all the way round. There’s no doubt about it,” Rohrbach said. “This is a fair plan. It spreads the pain around.”
Others say the pain isn’t spread so evenly. The premium increase, the spousal penalty, and the proposed study have sparked concern for some lawmakers.
Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, said he was particularly concerned that the study included looking at alternate coverage options for non-state employees.
“They’re kind of showing their cards on what’s next. Fewer people are going to be eligible for PEIA going forward. We know that’s the plan,” Fluharty said.
Adding costs and restricting benefits will put a further strain on employees, Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, said.
“I talk to them, and I sit in their classrooms, and what they have in their pocket is cotton balls. What they have is an EBT card, and they’re working people. They’re not lazy. We have state employees on state programs,” Walker said.
The House voted down an amendment by Delegate Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, and others, that would have allowed spouses to keep their PEIA plan if the coverage offered by their employer was not comparable, as well as an amendment by Delegate Elliott Pritt, D-Fayette, that would have eliminated the spousal penalty altogether. Skaff is president of HD Media, the parent company of The Gazette-Mail.
The House also struck down an amendment by Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, that would have limited premium increases to 10% a year, along with an amendment by Mark Dean, R-Mingo, that would have delayed the effective date of the bill by one year in order to allow plan members to budget for the increases.
PEIA also came up during the House’s discussion of HB 2024, the governor’s budget bill. The House approved the budget 87-7 with six delegates absent, after five failed amendments, including one related to the insurance agency.
During debate on the budget bill, the House voted down a proposed amendment by Skaff that would have put an additional $100 million into the PEIA reserve fund.
“Let’s stop managing one year at a time. We have the money now. Put this aside for two to three years out and show those 230,000 people that we won’t be right back here again raising premiums a year from now,” Skaff said.
Supporters of the PEIA bill said the cost of the premium increase would be offset by a proposed $2,300 pay increase for state employees, including State Police, teachers, and public service personnel, that was also approved by the House on Saturday in the form of SB 423. The House approved the pay increase 94-0 with six delegates absent.
Delegate Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, pointed out that with the premium increase and spousal penalty combined, the yearly cost of PEIA insurance for some families would exceed the amount of the pay increase.
SB 268 will go back to the Senate for consideration of a House amendment setting out-of-state care in counties contiguous to West Virginia at the 80-20 cost-share ratio. The original Senate version set the ratio at 70-30 for out-of-state care.