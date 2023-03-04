Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia House of Delegates on Saturday approved a Senate-backed plan to reduce the personal income tax, finding common ground on an issue that has been heavily debated in this session of the Legislature.

House Bill 2526, as originally approved by the House, bill contained Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to reduce the state personal income tax by 50% over three years. The Senate originally favored a 15% tax cut, along with cuts to property taxes, but ultimately amended the House bill to include a 21.25% reduction they called a compromise.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

