The West Virginia House of Delegates on Saturday approved a Senate-backed plan to reduce the personal income tax, finding common ground on an issue that has been heavily debated in this session of the Legislature.
House Bill 2526, as originally approved by the House, bill contained Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to reduce the state personal income tax by 50% over three years. The Senate originally favored a 15% tax cut, along with cuts to property taxes, but ultimately amended the House bill to include a 21.25% reduction they called a compromise.
The House voted 79-14, with seven delegates absent, to concur with the Senate amendment and then approved the bill 89-4.
The bill now goes to Justice for consideration.
The bill represents a total value of more than $700 million in fiscal year 2024, and more than $800 million when fully implemented, said Delegate Eric Householder, R-Berkeley.
“Basically, it’s the largest tax cut in 37 years,” Householder said.
The bill also includes a provision to trigger future income tax reductions, creating a formula based on a comparison of general revenue revenue collections in a fiscal year, minus severance tax collections, compared to a base year adjusted for inflation. The base year set in the bill is 2019.
According to the bill, if the general revenue collections, minus severance tax collections, exceed the adjusted base year, a reduction would be triggered up to 10%. The amount of the reduction would be determined by dividing the general revenue surplus, minus December's tax collections, by the preceding fiscal year’s total personal income tax collections.
Speaking in favor of the compromise, Delegate Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, said the bill would lower the tax burden on the state.
“They have sent us back a plan where we can start to eliminate the personal income tax here in West Virginia. This is true tax relief,” Gearheart said. “By concurring with the Senate amendment, we are delivering more money in the pocket of the people of West Virginia.”
The legislation would also include a refundable tax credit for personal property paid on automobiles and a 100% refundable tax credit for disabled veterans on personal income taxes paid on a homestead.
The bill also would create a 50% refundable credit for small businesses on personal or corporate net tax income for personal property. The bill defines a small business as one with personal property located in the state and whose aggregate appraised value of the personal property is $1 million or less.
According to the bill, small businesses do not include a person holding an interest in any oil, natural gas or natural gas liquid.
The plan originally developed by the Senate would have removed the “marriage penalty,” so that couples who are married but filing jointly receive the same rate as a single person, but that measure wasn’t included in the compromise version.
Several delegates urged their fellow lawmakers to continue working on the bill, rather than accept the Senate amendments.
Delegate Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, said the tax cuts would favor the wealthiest people in the state.
“The Senate’s plan takes care of the high-income folks. It does nothing for the low-income folks,” Rowe said.
Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, also said more work was needed on the bill.
“It’s not even the largest tax cut of this session,” Fluharty said. “We sent the largest tax cut of this session over to the Senate. They said, ‘No thanks.’”
