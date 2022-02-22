A West Virginia legislative committee on Tuesday advanced a bill that would allow political candidates to send money to party committees, which then could give an unlimited amount of money to candidates in legislative and executive races.
Supporters of House Bill 4419 say the measure will increase the transparency of money flowing through West Virginia politics. Detractors say it amounts to political money laundering through party committees.
The House of Delegates Judiciary Committee advanced House Bill 4419 by a margin of 15-7 Tuesday morning.
If it becomes law, the bill would allow political candidate committees or their campaign committees to donate money to any party committee, including state, county or municipal committees. The bill would not cap how much money could be donated.
The measure also adds language to state law that would not cap how much money the party committees could disperse to other candidates and campaign committees. The bill allows for the money to go to any campaign for the House and Senate, as well as governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, auditor and agriculture commissioner.
The bill’s lead sponsor, Delegate Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, said the measure would provide transparency and would still require full disclosure if a candidate and a committee collaborate on advertising, including attack ads.
“This is really a First Amendment issue,” Pritt said during the committee meeting. “If a candidate wants to be able to donate to the state party, they should be able to do that.”
Delegate Joey Garcia, D-Marion, had raised concern about whether the bill would allow for attack ads during a political cycle without accountability to candidates who might be funding them.
“Something about this just doesn’t smell right,” Garcia said. “This just seems to be a way to funnel money, to throw mud without getting your hands dirty. We’ve got too much of that already in politics.”
No witnesses aside from Pritt took questions about the bill. Judiciary Committee general counsel Brian Casto answered committee members’ questions about the effects of the bill.
Delegate Riley Keaton, R-Roane, referred to the Mountain State Values super PAC, which spent more than $2 million in 2020 to support Democrat Senate candidates.
Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, said he agreed with Keaton that there was too much dark money in politics, but said this bill is not the answer. Pushkin said he supports the federal Freedom to Vote Act to address dark money in politics, but not the bill before the Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.
“Not a single one of us came up here with anyone telling us, ‘Hey, let’s put more money into politics,’” Pushkin said. “Nobody wants this except a couple of party insiders, and I don’t think it’s good for either side of the aisle.”
During the meeting, House Minority Whip Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, questioned Casto about whether federal political candidates could send money to party committees. Casto said the bill would allow it, to the extent that federal campaign financing laws allowed it.
Fluharty said the bill is “essentially guaranteeing and allowing political money laundering in our election process.”
“It’s exactly what’s going on here,” Fluharty said. “No limits. Questions were asked if federal participation could occur here, dumping unaccountable and just insane amounts of money into local politics. It’s not good for the state. It’s not good for our process. It’s not good for the people of West Virginia.”
House Bill 4419 now advances to the House floor for consideration.