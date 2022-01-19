The House of Delegates is advancing a bill that would establish the means for voters to recall ordinances adopted by their county commissions.
The House Political Subdivisions Committee on Wednesday adopted House Bill 2091, which provides that if at least 15% of “the voters of the last general election” sign a petition supporting the recall of a given ordinance, a county would be required to put the measure on the ballot.
Fairness West Virginia Executive Director Andrew Schneider on Wednesday called bills for local recall elections an attempt to overturn fairness ordinances passed by counties and municipalities since 2007.
He said the measure would deter local governments from passing fairness ordinances, which make it illegal to fire someone or deny them housing based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.
“Even though these protections are overwhelmingly popular, a small but vocal group of citizens could force their city's hand and put any ordinance up for a recall,” Schneider said.
The House also is considering House Bill 2232, which would provide a similar recall process for municipalities, overriding any existing recall processes the municipalities currently have in place.
HB 2232 was on the Political Subdivisions agenda Wednesday, but the committee adjourned before considering the bill.
While discussing HB 2091, Delegate John Doyle, D-Jefferson, asked T.J. Drake, general counsel for the committee, if the bill would be applicable to LGBTQ protection ordinances.
Drake said the bill would be applicable to any ordinance a county adopted, regardless of topic or effect.
The committee adopted an amendment from Delegate Heather Tully, R-Nicholas, that makes it so the vote on whether to recall an ordinance would take place during the next primary or general election.
It wasn’t clear if the 15% voter threshold referred to people who were qualified registered voters at the time of the last general election, or if it referred only to people who cast a ballot during that election.
Much of the committee’s discussion focused on how a potentially recalled ordinance could affect a county’s financial responsibility for ordinances related to bond measures used pay for local projects.
“I still don’t think the bill as presented addresses the problem that it may put counties into recall on something they have borrowed against ... that’s going to leave them holding the bag,” said Bryan Ward, R-Hardy.
Delegate Geoff Foster, R-Putnam, said it was his interpretation that the bonding agency’s insurance would cover such events.
The possibility of having bond ordinances recalled could be motivation for county commissioners to altogether vote against financing projects through bonds, Delegate Shannon Kimes, R-Wood, said.
“If they know they could get recalled, maybe they won’t bond out every dime of revenue they have coming in,” Kimes said.
That line of thinking is what Schneider said might prevent local governments from pursuing fairness ordinances if the Legislature adopts the recall bills.
“It would also have a chilling effect on future cities from even considering these protections out of fear of facing an expensive, divisive referendum,” Schneider said.