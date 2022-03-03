The House of Delegates Finance Committee unanimously advanced a budget bill Thursday afternoon that makes significant changes to the governor’s requested version.
The House version of the budget bill makes room for the projected revenue losses because of the personal income tax phase-out bill, which the full House passed Feb. 11. The bill transfers $265 million in revenue to a stabilization fund that was created by House Bill 4007, and $96 million to pay for the first round of 10% personal income tax reductions.
The Senate Finance Committee, chaired by Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, has yet to take up the personal income tax bill.
The House version of the budget bill includes another $4 million reduction in total revenue to pay for the film tax credit, and $46,000 to pay for the gun safe sales tax elimination. In total, the House version estimates a $100 million reduction to the governor’s estimated $4.65 billion budget.
The House version also adds $8.9 million in expenditures for the $10,000 base rate salary raise for State Police troopers passed by the House Finance Committee on Wednesday. The Senate version of the budget, which passed Tuesday, did not include those raises. A $3 million allocation to the Department of Health and Human Resources also was added to fund 15% pay hikes for social services employees working directly with the foster care system.
The House version shifts a number of funds to the back of the budget to shore up the stabilization fund, which means agencies will receive funds only if the state finishes the fiscal year with a surplus. A surplus is widely expected because of recent monthly projections and the billions in federal coronavirus relief dollars that have come to the state.
The various agencies included in the back of the budget will receive the funding in the order they are listed in the bill.
West Virginia University is listed first. The House version cuts $14 million in funding from WVU’s overall budget allocation, but the school will receive $14.1 million if the state earns this figure in a fiscal year surplus. Marshall University is listed second. The House version cuts $8 million from its allocation, but the school will receive $8.1 million if the state ends the year with at least a $22.2 million surplus.
The House version cuts $7 million out of a total $14 million for brand promotion to the Department of Tourism, but the agency is listed third in the back of the budget. Gov. Jim Justice’s Jobs & Hope Program is listed fourth, with a possibility of $2.8 million in cut funds being recovered if the state’s surplus is large enough.
Delegates did not amend the committee substitute to the bill.
The Senate version of the bill, which is up for third reading in the chamber on Friday, made only minor tweaks to the governor’s requested version. The House version now heads to the full House of Delegates.